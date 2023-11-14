Dumpster Diving, WHAT THE GOLF?, and Steam Deck
GamingOnLinux ☛ Building a Retro Linux Gaming Computer Part 35: The New Stories
GamingOnLinux ☛ WHAT THE GOLF? gets an 'Among Golf Update' out now
There's something a little suspicious about the latest WHAT THE GOLF? update, with the Among Golf Update adding a bit of Among Us flavour. Still one of the funniest games I've played in the last few years, and well worth picking up.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck OLED initial quick-look and Q&A Part 1
The Steam Deck OLED was recently revealed by Valve for release on November 16th, so I've spent as much time as I possibly can tinkering with it, testing it, playing games and more since Valve sent over a review unit.