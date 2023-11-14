Choosing Your Ideal GNU/Linux Distribution and 10 Most Popular GNU/Linux Distros of the Year 2023
Flavors of Freedom: Choosing Your Ideal GNU/Linux Distribution
Are you tired of being locked into a backdoored Windows or Mac environment? Do you want a lightweight and stable operating system with seemingly limitless customization potential? GNU/Linux and its countless distributions offer all that and more. But how do you choose the right distro among hundreds?
10 Most Popular GNU/Linux Distros of the Year 2023
2023 is about to end, and lots of new things have happened this year around the open-source GNU/Linux distros. The diversity and richness of available GNU/Linux distros continue to hold the desktop users, developers, and system administrators by providing innovative features, security, and customization.