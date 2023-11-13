today's leftovers
-
How a kernel developer made my styluses work again on newer kernels!
This solution is still W.I.P. and I still have some homework to send more data about my tablets after this blog post, but in overall I'm already using a newer kernel (Linux workstation 6.5.10-200.fc38.x86_64) and I don't have the problem with the eraser mode on the top button of my XPPen Artist 24 Pro and XPPen Artist 16 Pro Gen2 styluses. The buttons are also now perfectly customisable via xsetwacom CLI tool. Yay! That's why I wanted to share this blog-post as soon as possible.
-
Eric Bailey ☛ Accessibility annotation kits only annotate
Accessibility annotation kits help tackle this problem, and in doing so lower the downstream issues that would be created without their presence. This is to say that I really like the idea behind them.
Liking an idea does not mean the idea is exempt from criticism. This post is long, but I feel its length is necessary to unpack some of the issues intrinsic with performing accessibility annotations. We’ll be covering: [...]
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ AM62x Sitara-based SoM with Linux support
The i.Core AM62x by ENGICAM is an embedded system module powered by the low-cost Texas Instrument’s AM62x Sitara processors . It is designed to be versatile, suitable for various applications that require 3D graphics acceleration, dual GbE interfaces and high-performing memory capacity.
-
Petter Reinholdtsen ☛ Petter Reinholdtsen: New and improved sqlcipher in Debian for accessing Signal database
For a while now I wanted to have direct access to the Signal database of messages and channels of my Desktop edition of Signal. I prefer the enforced end to end encryption of Signal these days for my communication with friends and family, to increase the level of safety and privacy as well as raising the cost of the mass surveillance government and non-government entities practice these days. In August I came across a nice recipe on how to use sqlcipher to extract statistics from the Signal database explaining how to do this. Unfortunately this did not work with the version of sqlcipher in Debian.