Coming more than eight months after FFmpeg 6.0 “Von Neumann”, the FFmpeg 6.1 release is dubbed “Heaviside” and introduces multi-threaded Vulkan-powered hardware accelerated decoding supporting H264, HEVC, and AV1 codecs, as well as a VAAPI (Video Acceleration API) AV1 encoder.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 is one of TUXEDO Computers’ lightest Linux powerhouse laptops and the Gen3 model is powered by the 4nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processors with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed, as well as an AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU with 12 cores and up to 2.7 GHz clock speed.

Why Ubuntu 23.10? Because it would be redundant to write about the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s own Raspberry Pi OS on the Raspberry Pi computer, and because, right now, Ubuntu 23.10 is the only GNU/Linux distribution that offers official support for the Raspberry Pi 5 model.

Highlights of OBS Studio 30 include support for Intel QSV (Quick Sync Video) H264, HEVC, and AV1 on Linux, WHIP/WebRTC output, HDR playback support for DeckLink output, 10-bit capture support for DeckLink devices, as well as YouTube Live Control Panel when streaming to YouTube.

KDE Frameworks 5.112 looks like a small update that only improves support for the NetworkManager 1.44 network manager software by addressing an issue where the Networks widget in the system tray area would disappear or stop displaying any networks when the NetworkManager system service is restarted.

SoylentNews is in Good Hands Now

For those who aren't familiar with SoylentNews, it is a FOSS-centric news site, community, and discussion forum, branching off of Slashdot

Last month we said that SoylentNews was about to turn 10 (Techrights has since then turned 17).

We commented in Techrights: “I've been trying to wrap my head around what motivated various resignations and false alarms, maybe even alarmism about the future of the site.”

"I saw your article on SN posted from Techrights," one person told me after that. "I’ve got the inside baseball on that if you were more than just idly curious when you wrote that."

"I’ve come into the picture when SN announced its shutdown as a concerned community member. I currently serve as a board member on the “current” SoylentNews public benefit corporation that has been dysfunctional and initiated the “shutdown” scare. I’m also working on the bylaws, drafts, and community wrangling to get out of that dysfunctional setup and hopefully into something suitable for another 10 years and beyond."

I can relate to what those people are saying. We had a similar problem until 2 months ago over at Techrights. We're still writing about what happened and will likely continue writing about it until the summer. What can be publicly shared about the situation SoylentNews is very important and will likely be covered in the sister site, Techrights. For now, however, it seems like SoylentNews is in safer hands.

The very existence of SoylentNews is important for Free software and GNU/Linux. It's also why SoylentNews is subjected to AstroTurfing by Microsoft employees. █