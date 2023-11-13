SoylentNews is in Good Hands Now
For those who aren't familiar with SoylentNews, it is a FOSS-centric news site, community, and discussion forum, branching off of Slashdot
Last month we said that SoylentNews was about to turn 10 (Techrights has since then turned 17).
We commented in Techrights: “I've been trying to wrap my head around what motivated various resignations and false alarms, maybe even alarmism about the future of the site.”
"I saw your article on SN posted from Techrights," one person told me after that. "I’ve got the inside baseball on that if you were more than just idly curious when you wrote that."
"I’ve come into the picture when SN announced its shutdown as a concerned community member. I currently serve as a board member on the “current” SoylentNews public benefit corporation that has been dysfunctional and initiated the “shutdown” scare. I’m also working on the bylaws, drafts, and community wrangling to get out of that dysfunctional setup and hopefully into something suitable for another 10 years and beyond."
I can relate to what those people are saying. We had a similar problem until 2 months ago over at Techrights. We're still writing about what happened and will likely continue writing about it until the summer. What can be publicly shared about the situation SoylentNews is very important and will likely be covered in the sister site, Techrights. For now, however, it seems like SoylentNews is in safer hands.
The very existence of SoylentNews is important for Free software and GNU/Linux. It's also why SoylentNews is subjected to AstroTurfing by Microsoft employees. █