Coming more than eight months after FFmpeg 6.0 “Von Neumann”, the FFmpeg 6.1 release is dubbed “Heaviside” and introduces multi-threaded Vulkan-powered hardware accelerated decoding supporting H264, HEVC, and AV1 codecs, as well as a VAAPI (Video Acceleration API) AV1 encoder.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 is one of TUXEDO Computers’ lightest Linux powerhouse laptops and the Gen3 model is powered by the 4nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processors with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed, as well as an AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU with 12 cores and up to 2.7 GHz clock speed.

Why Ubuntu 23.10? Because it would be redundant to write about the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s own Raspberry Pi OS on the Raspberry Pi computer, and because, right now, Ubuntu 23.10 is the only GNU/Linux distribution that offers official support for the Raspberry Pi 5 model.

Highlights of OBS Studio 30 include support for Intel QSV (Quick Sync Video) H264, HEVC, and AV1 on Linux, WHIP/WebRTC output, HDR playback support for DeckLink output, 10-bit capture support for DeckLink devices, as well as YouTube Live Control Panel when streaming to YouTube.

KDE Frameworks 5.112 looks like a small update that only improves support for the NetworkManager 1.44 network manager software by addressing an issue where the Networks widget in the system tray area would disappear or stop displaying any networks when the NetworkManager system service is restarted.

The biggest change in Linux kernel 6.7 is the implementation of the bcachefs file system, a copy-on-write (COW) file system for Linux-based operating systems, which is designed to compete with the modern features offered by the Btrfs and ZFS file systems while having the speed and performance of the EXT4 and XFS file systems.

Review: Fedora 39

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 13, 2023



Reviewing a Fedora release is like watching an aging rock band make yet another farewell tour. Neither Fedora or the band offers many surprises; the latter usually plays the same songs in the same style while the distro's release date gets postponed a couple or three times.

And, just as the farewell tour is only worthwhile as long as the band doesn't get bored, so too is a Fedora release only worth installing if the developers are doing more than going through the motions (as with Fedora 36).

The good news is that the flagship Workstation edition of Fedora 39 -- despite a two-week delay in its release -- is more than just a compilation of greatest hits. The distro offers solid improvements -- more speed, a more nimble desktop, and a smoother experience. Its take on the GNOME 45 desktop is appealing, even to those of us who don't understand the need for GNOME, and its performance should impress even people who swear by KDE Plasma.

Though, Fedora being Fedora, some things never seem to get better. The Anaconda installer remains as aggravating as ever, and the Fedora take on the GNOME software center is no better than Ubuntu's (still awkward, still frustrating). And, of course, a couple of other irritating bits cropped up during the week or so I ran it, because, of course, Fedora.

Still, those were annoyances, but not reasons to discount Fedora 39 as a step forward. Yes, it's still not the first choice for those of us who don't write code, but with this version, I could run my writing business and not keep muttering curses under my breath.

