BackBox Linux 8.1 released!
The BackBox Team is happy to announce the updated release of BackBox Linux, version 8.1 codename "Sara".
In this release, we've addressed a few minor bugs, updated the kernel stack, base system, and enhanced our hacking tools..
What's new
- Updated Linux Kernel 5.15
- Updated desktop environment
- Updated hacking tools
- Updated ISO Hybrid with UEFI support
System requirements
- 64-bit processor
- 1024 MB of system memory (RAM)
- 30 GB of disk space for installation
- Graphics card capable of 800×600 resolution
- DVD-ROM drive or USB port
The ISO image for 64bit architecture can be downloaded from the official web site download section:
https://linux.backbox.org/download
