Red Hat is Rebranding All the Products Using Buzzwords, Vapourware
The power of AI is open
Red Hat: ‘The power of AI is open’ [Ed: Red Hat all about buzzwords now, faking its value and prospects with vapourware]
The IBM-owned provider champions open-source as ideal for AI innovation, fostering rapid, secure, and compliant AI development and deployment
Red Hat unveils Device Edge to connect far-flung edge sites [Ed: Buzzwords]
Red Hat launched Device Edge at KubeCon to help distributed enterprises bring Linux, a lightweight version of Kubernetes and enterprise-grade automation to devices at resource-constrained, far-edge sites.
Red Hat Device Edge is Now Generally Available
Enabling AI at the edge with Red Hat Ansible Inside
Red Hat Simplifies and Expands Application Development with New Capabilities in Red Hat OpenShift
Simplifying Red Hat Device Edge lifecycle with Ansible Automation Platform
Red Hat Expands Contribution to the Backstage Project with New Plug-ins
How Red Hat is addressing AI and other hot topics in telco [Ed: Red Hat embraces a clown (cloud) of buzzwords, it's run by marketing figures]
With so many rapid developments in the industry, driven by trends such as AI and automation, telcos are facing multiple challenges and opportunities. Beatriz Ortega, telco business development manager for EMEA at Red Hat, shares her views and discusses how the company is working to support the era of developers.