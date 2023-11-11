WINE 8.20 and Nancy Drew in ScummVM
The Wine development release 8.20 is now available.
What's new in this release: - More DirectMusic implementation. - Protocol associations exported to the Unix desktop. - Code cleanups in preparation for code freeze. - Various bug fixes.
The source is available at:
https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/8.x/wine-8.20.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:
https://www.winehq.org/download
You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation
You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
The teenage detective returns!
Put your sleuthing caps on, detectives—it’s time to solve some mysteries! We are proud to announce that a whole batch of HeR Interactive’s Nancy Drew games are now ready for public testing:
In Nancy Drew: Stay Tuned for Danger, a soap opera star needs your help in uncovering who is behind a series of death threats that sound a little too real for comfort.