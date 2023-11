KDE Gear 23.08.3 is here about a month after KDE Gear 23.08.2 and includes more fixes for crashes, bugs, and other issues reported by users or discovered by the KDE devs during this time.

This week in KDE: Wayland by default, de-framed Breeze, HDR games, rectangle screen recording

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 11, 2023,

updated Nov 11, 2023



Yep you read that right, we’ve decided to throw the lever and go Wayland by default! The three remaining showstoppers are in the process of being fixed and we expect them to be done soon–certainly before the final release of Plasma 6. So we wanted to make the change early to gather as much feedback as possible.

But that’s not all, of course. This was another big week! Read on to see the rest...

Read on