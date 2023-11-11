Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi 5, and Librem 5
-
Arduino ☛ This all-in-dashboard uses the Arduino GIGA Display Shield to control appliances
In a previous video about controlling household appliances and lighting fixtures from the cloud, Sachin Soni of the techiesms YouTube channel designed a custom PCB that allows an Arduino Nano 33 IoT to toggle a series of relays. But since then, he realized that his project needed a faster and more permanent method of getting to the controls, which led him to build a complete home automation dashboard using solely Arduino hardware.
-
Arduino ☛ Introducing Arduino’s new storage libraries: Streamline data management for your projects
At Arduino, we’re always on a mission to make development easier and more accessible. That’s why we’re excited to introduce two new libraries, Arduino_POSIXStorage and Arduino_UnifiedStorage, designed to simplify how you handle data and storage in your Arduino projects. These libraries empower you to do that faster, and with less complexity.
-
Make Use Of ☛ Everything You Need to Know About Overclocking a Raspberry Pi 5
The Raspberry Pi 5 is a powerful single-board computer, but you can make it run even faster with overclocking.
-
Purism ☛ Save Up To $350 On A Secure Librem 5 Smartphone!
The Librem 5 Smartphone is supported by PureOS and secure apps that support no surveillance or data mining business practices.