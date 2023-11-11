KDE Gear 23.08.3 is here about a month after KDE Gear 23.08.2 and includes more fixes for crashes, bugs, and other issues reported by users or discovered by the KDE devs during this time.

LXDE vs XFCE: Which Is the Better Lightweight Desktop Environment

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 11, 2023



In the hunt for lighter Desktop Environments for your Linux system, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the number of choices available to you. The community will send you all over the Internet looking at different DEs, and you’ll end up confused and looking to go back to whatever you had before. We’ve taken the liberty of narrowing the list down to just two choices: LXDE vs. XFCE. We discuss here which is the better lightweight desktop environment.

In an effort to standardize, we will be using LXLE to represent LXDE and Xubuntu to represent XFCE. They take away a lot of the inconsistent things about their respective DEs, and it makes it easier to focus on the parts that matter. They’re also both based on Ubuntu, so there is little difference in the underlying system itself.

