Code::Blocks – C, C++ and Fortran IDE
Code::Blocks is a free/open source, cross platform Integrated Development Environment (IDE). It is developed in C++ using wxWidgets. Using a plugin architecture, its capabilities and features are defined by the provided plugins. Any kind of functionality can be added by installing/coding a plugin.
Currently, Code::Blocks is oriented towards C/C++.
The debugging subsystem has been greatly enhanced in the latest version. Automatic/manual watches, code/data breakpoints, call stack, disassembly listing and memory dumps are only few of its features.