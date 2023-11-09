PGConf.dev 2024 - Call for Speakers and Sponsors
p>PGConf.dev 2024 (May 28 - 31, 2024, Vancouver, CA), aka PostgreSQL Development Conference 2024, is an event focused on PostgreSQL development and contributions. The successor to PGCon, PGConf.dev offers a collaborative and fun environment to discuss future development for PostgreSQL!
The call for papers is open through Jan 15, 2024! We're looking for talk submissions focused on PostgreSQL development: upcoming PostgreSQL features, recently committed work, and community-building focused talks. The audience ranges from new to longtime PostgreSQL contributors, and we expect many talks to be more intermediate to advanced level on technical topics. We will also have introductory talks on how to get started contributing to PostgreSQL!