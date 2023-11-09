Open Hardware and Linux Devices, Including Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and a 192-Core RISC-V CPU
Hackaday ☛ An Open-Source Ebike Motor Controller
DIY e-bikes are often easy to spot. If they’re not built out of something insane like an old washing machine motor, the more subtle kits that are generally used still stand out when compared to a non-assisted bike. The motors tend to be hub- or mid-drive systems with visible wires leading to a bulky battery, all of which stand out when you know what to look for. To get a stealthy ebike that looks basically the same as a standard bicycle is only possible with proprietary name-brand solutions that don’t lend themselves to owner repair or modification, but this one has at least been adapted for use with an open source motor controller.
Arduino ☛ Replicating two of history’s most iconic BattleBots with the Arduino UNO R4
When the BattleBots TV show first hit the airwaves in 2000, it felt like we were finally living in the future. Engineers and enterprising hobbyists from around the world would compete to build the most destructive robots, which then entered into televised mortal combat within an arena.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Maker Creates Raspberry Pi CM5 While Waiting for Official Release
Arturo182 has created a Raspberry Pi CM5 from scratch using a custom PCB with the form factor of a CM4.
Hackaday ☛ Getting PCIe Working On The New Pi 5
After the Pi 4 released, a discovery was quickly made that the internals of the popular single-board computer use PCIe to communicate with each other. This wasn’t an accessible PCIe bus normally available in things like desktop computers for expansion cards, though; this seemed to be done entirely internally. But a few attempts were made to break out the PCIe capabilities and connect peripherals to it anyway, with varying levels of success. The new Pi 5 seems to have taken that idea to its logical conclusion and included a PCIe connector, and [George] is showing us a way to interface with this bus.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Ventana's 192-Core RISC-V CPU Takes Aim At AMD Epyc Genoa And Bergamo
Ventana's Veryon V2 chip is built on RISC-V, offers up to 192 cores, and offers custom chiplets with hardware acceleration.
Hackaday ☛ Jenny’s Daily Drivers: RiscOS 5.28
On a mundane day at some point in late 1987, though I didn’t grasp exactly what it would become at the time, I sat in front of the future. My school had a lab full of BBC Micros which I’d spent the previous few years getting to know, but on that day there was a new machine in one corner. It was a brand-new Acorn Archimedes, probably an A300, and it was the first time I had used an operating system with a desktop GUI. The computer was the first consumer application of the ARM processor architecture which has since gone on to conquer the world, and the operating system was called Arthur, which hasn’t. That’s not to say that Arthur is forgotten though, because it was soon renamed as RiscOS, managed to outlive both Acorn and the Archimedes, and still survives as a maintained though admittedly niche operating system to this day. So my Daily Driver this month is the current generation of RiscOS, version 5.28, and the machine I’m running it on is a Raspberry Pi 4. For a computer with an ARM core that’s designed and sold by a company based in Cambridge just like the original Acorn, it’s the most appropriate pairing I can think of.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Variscite SoM supports dual GbE +10GbE ports
Variscite launched this week a System-on-Module based on the powerful NXP i.MX95 with energy flex and multicore architecture. The DART-MX95 features a comprehensive set of interfaces optimized for applications in IoT, robotics, aviation, medical and industrial.