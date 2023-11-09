Libre Computer AML-A311D-CC “Alta” SBC features Amlogic A311D AI processor
The Amlogic A311D was launched in 2019 and first found in the Khadas VIM3 SBC that we reviewed in both Android and Linux, and we also spent some time experimenting with the 5 TOPS NPU in Linux. So why bother launching a new SBC with a 4-year-old processor? That’s because Libre Computer has a different mission/business model and the company focuses on providing boards with as much upstream support as possible, and what really takes time is getting mainline Linux and other parts of the software to work on the hardware.
In practice that means the Ata SBC is compatible with Arm SystemReady IR operating system and incorporates a UEFI bootloader that can boot standard Linux distributions out of the box including any official Libre Computer images (Ubuntu, Debian, and Raspberry OS-based) or others such as Fedora and OpenSUSE. The company also mentions upstream AI and neuro-computing support, but I could not find any specific reference in the documentation, so I initially supposed they were just using the Rockchip RKNN-Toolkit2, but I eventually found a blog post about upstreaming the Teflon Delegate to the Mesa project. The documentation is all over the place and I find it a bit hard to navigate…