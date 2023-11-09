Libre Computer AML-A311D-CC “Alta” SBC features Amlogic A311D AI processor

If you needed to send a letter to your neighbor, you wouldn’t choose to send it via airmail across the continent and back first. Yet, this is how Internet traffic is routed in some parts of the world. For example, it’s not unusual for Internet traffic in Africa to first travel to Europe before ending up back in Africa at its destination. This is why we need Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) and sustainable peering infrastructure.

This tutorial will help you configure OBS Studio to pause and resume recording with shortcut keys. This will improve your recording session quality greatly by not recording unnecessary parts. We intend this tutorial for teachers especially those who work like us teaching in online classes. We hope this helps a lot for you. Now let's try it out!

Powered by Linux kernel 6.5, the Fedora Linux 39 release is here with some of the latest desktop environments for its flavors, including GNOME 45 for the Fedora Workstation flagship edition, KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS for the KDE Plasma edition, Cinnamon 5.8 for the Cinnamon edition, and Budgie 10.8 for the Budgie edition.

GIMP 2.10.36 is here more than eight months after GIMP 2.10.34 and brings support for Adobe Swatch Exchange (ASE) and Adobe Color Book (ACB) palettes, as well as a new gradient option called “FG to Transparent (Hardedge)” that generates a gradient from the foreground color to transparency with hard-edge transitions between the 2 colors.

Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 is here more than six months after Clonezilla Live 3.1.0 and it’s powered by a new kernel, namely Linux 6.5.8, which is a significant upgrade from the Linux 6.1.25 used in the previous release, despite the fact that Linux 6.1 is a long-term supported series. As expected, Linux 6.5 will bring better support for newer hardware where previous Clonezilla Live releases failed to work correctly.

Coming more than three months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-2, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 release is the third stable update based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and it’s the first to offer official Ubuntu Touch 20.04 system images for PINE64’s PinePhone, PinePhone Pro, and PineTab devices.

Scheduled for release on February 28th, 2024, the KDE Plasma 6 promises to be a massive update to the beloved and widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions. Until the final release hits the streets, the alpha version is now available for public testing and early adopters.

Libre Computer AML-A311D-CC “Alta” SBC features Amlogic A311D AI processor

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 09, 2023



The Amlogic A311D was launched in 2019 and first found in the Khadas VIM3 SBC that we reviewed in both Android and Linux, and we also spent some time experimenting with the 5 TOPS NPU in Linux. So why bother launching a new SBC with a 4-year-old processor? That’s because Libre Computer has a different mission/business model and the company focuses on providing boards with as much upstream support as possible, and what really takes time is getting mainline Linux and other parts of the software to work on the hardware.

In practice that means the Ata SBC is compatible with Arm SystemReady IR operating system and incorporates a UEFI bootloader that can boot standard Linux distributions out of the box including any official Libre Computer images (Ubuntu, Debian, and Raspberry OS-based) or others such as Fedora and OpenSUSE. The company also mentions upstream AI and neuro-computing support, but I could not find any specific reference in the documentation, so I initially supposed they were just using the Rockchip RKNN-Toolkit2, but I eventually found a blog post about upstreaming the Teflon Delegate to the Mesa project. The documentation is all over the place and I find it a bit hard to navigate…

