Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 released with support for over two dozen devices (including the PinePhone and PinePhone Pro)
Ubuntu Touch is a mobile Linux distribution designed to run on smartphones and tablets. And this week a new version is starting to roll out for more than two dozen supported devices.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and includes the latest Ubuntu security updates, as well as a number of mobile-specific updates and bug fixes. It’s also the first release based on Ubuntu 20.04 that’s available for Pine64 devices including the PinePhone, PinePhone Pro, PineTab, and PineTab 2.