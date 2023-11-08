Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 Out Now with OTA Support for PinePhone and PineTab Devices
Coming more than three months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-2, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 release is the third stable update based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and it’s the first to offer official Ubuntu Touch 20.04 system images for PINE64’s PinePhone, PinePhone Pro, and PineTab devices.
Ubuntu Touch was already supported on PINE64’s PinePhone, PinePhone Pro, and PineTab devices, but users had to update their handsets independently of the rest of the officially supported devices as they didn’t receive new OTA updates via the stable channel.