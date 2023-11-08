Tux Machines

Toradex Titan Eval Kit incorporates NXP’s i.MX 95 applications processor

ADLINK introduces EMU-200 Series IIoT Gateways

i.MX 8M Plus SBC with Dual GbE & TSN support

9to5Linux

GIMP 2.10.36 Released with Support for ASE & ACB Palettes, New Gradient, and More

GIMP 2.10.36 is here more than eight months after GIMP 2.10.34 and brings support for Adobe Swatch Exchange (ASE) and Adobe Color Book (ACB) palettes, as well as a new gradient option called “FG to Transparent (Hardedge)” that generates a gradient from the foreground color to transparency with hard-edge transitions between the 2 colors.

elementary OS 8 to Ship with Wayland by Default, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Founder and CEO of elementary OS, Danielle Foré, shares with us details about the upcoming elementary OS 8 release, which will be based on Canonical’s upcoming long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series.

Fedora Linux 39 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.5

Powered by Linux kernel 6.5, the Fedora Linux 39 release is here with some of the latest desktop environments for its flavors, including GNOME 45 for the Fedora Workstation flagship edition, KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS for the KDE Plasma edition, Cinnamon 5.8 for the Cinnamon edition, and Budgie 10.8 for the Budgie edition.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 5th, 2023

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.3 (Android)

This is an emergency release which resolves a critical bug in the tor domain isolation system initialization. Please see tor-browser#42222 for more details.

Plasma 6’s Icon Set: A Sneak Peek into What’s Coming

Proposal for the new default Plasma 6’s icon theme

Icons are more than just simple graphics on a screen; they are the visual essence that gives a desktop environment its identity, usability, and soul. As we take this sneak peek at the proposed icons for KDE Plasma 6, it’s crucial to remember that what we’re seeing is a work in progress.

In other words, these icons are not the final version; they are a glimpse into the potential future, a proposal that is expected to undergo several iterations before reaching its ultimate design.

As we already know, the highly anticipated release of the Plasma 6 desktop environment is scheduled for February 28, 2024. So, apart from the fact that the developers are working hard on the new functions it will offer, they are also paying attention to its aesthetics.

Proposed European Electronic ID Law Raises Concerns
The harmonisation of standards for electronic identification across the EU should normally be soporific enough to send even the most Club-Mate-hyped hacker straight to sleep
 
Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 Out Now with OTA Support for PinePhone and PineTab Devices
The UBports Foundation announced today the release and general availability of Ubuntu Touch 20.04 OTA-3 as the latest stable version of this Ubuntu-based privacy and freedom-respecting mobile operating system for smartphones and tablets.
Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 Bumps Kernel to Linux 6.5, Adds Many Disk Cloning Improvements
Clonezilla Live maintainer Steven Shiau announced today the release and general availability of Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 as the latest stable version for this Debian-based live system for performing disk cloning and imaging tasks.
Tux Machines Turns 19.5 a Month From Now
A step closer to 20
10 Things to Do After Installing Fedora 39 Workstation
We are presenting our traditional Fedora release article - "10 Things to Do After Installing Fedora 39", with post-install tweaks.
MusicPod, the All-In-One Linux Music Player, Has Improved
MusicPod, an all-in-one music, radio and podcast player for Linux created in Flutter, has matured at a clip since I first looked at it in the spring
Microsoft Windows Market Share in Oceania Down From 90% to 30%
63% Windows, 32% OS X
GNU/Linux Leapfrogging Proprietary Operating Systems
Why does the media not cover any of this?
EasyOS: Kernel 5.15.137 and NVIDIA SFS compiled
New EasyOS release soon
Firefox Development Outsourced to Microsoft/NSA GitHub (Proprietary), Firefox-Based Tor Browser 13.0.3 is Out for Android
Mozilla at it again
'Linux' Foundation is pushing 'attestations' (DRM), preventing users running programs of choice
More Sigstore stuff
Upgrade to Fedora 39 from Fedora 38 Workstation (GUI and CLI)
https://www.debugpoint.com/upgrade-fedora-39-from-fedora-38/
Fedora 39 Officially Released: This is What's New
Fedora 39 release brings you GNOME 45, streamlined Qt theming, official Azure Cloud support, and numerous updates.
Garuda KDE Dr460nized might be the coolest-looking Linux distro available
If the aesthetics of your computing environment is just as important as the efficiency and reliability
Top 5 Most Stable Linux Distros in 2023 (Download Links)
If you are wondering why the term “stable” comes with a GNU/Linux operating system or distro then it is due to the availability of many of these variations per the requirement of the user
GhostBSD 23.10.1 Now Available
I am pleased to announce the release of GhostBSD 23.10.1!
5 best Linux distributions in 2023
Thinking about switching from MacOS, Windows, or ChromeOS to Linux? You have a ton of distributions or "flavors" of the OS to choose from
Results of Use Case Survey Published
The openSUSE Project ran a use-case survey during the month of October and results are now available via a 254-page report and a summary of the survey’s findings is on the community’s wiki
Linux.com: Just Two Updates in 40 Days (Now Run by Jason Perlow From Microsoft and IBM)
Matrix-based Element plots move from Apache 2.0 to AGPLv3
The change means a fork of two server projects: Synapse - an open source Matrix homeserver – and Dendrite – a second-generation Matrix homeserver intended as a more scalable, reliable and efficient alternative to Synapse
LXQt 1.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The LXQt project announced today the release of LXQt 1.4 as the latest stable version of this lightweight desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions written in Qt.
Impression Image Writer Adds In-App Distro Downloads
Impression is a excellent image writing tool for Linux desktops, and with its latest release it’s become even more useful
GSConnect Extension Updated to Support GNOME 45
A new version of GSConnect, the GNOME Shell extension that integrates with KDE Connect, is now available — and it supports GNOME 45
Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Gaming
This is a multi-part blog looking at an Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux
New Horizons for EL: OpenELA Publishes Package Sources
Bright future for Enterprise Linux with OpenELA’s RHEL-compatible sources for packages now available. More is on the way
LXQt 1.4.0 Desktop: Best New Features
A new version of the popular lightweight desktop environment LXQt 1.4.0 is now out. Here's what's new.
Transform Your KDE Plasma Desktop into a Work of Art! Explore the Mondrian Theme.
Give your KDE Plasma desktop an artistic look with the new Mondrian theme with abstract lines & colours.
Misogynistic Attacks on Tux Machines Less Than a Day Before Techrights Started Explosive New Series, Based on Suppressed Information Received to be Released
yesterday we received yet more agitations
Reducing Raspberry Pi 5’s power consumption by 140x
By default, the Raspberry Pi 5 (like the Pi 4 before it) leaves the SoC powered up (just in a shutdown state) when you shut down the Pi
Vero V is here
Today, after half a decade of constant work and some interruptions to the supply chain due to a global pandemic
I'm giving up on Enterprise Linux on the desktop
three years ago, I reluctantly replaced my Slackware Linux installations with the offerings from Linux Enterprise providers Canonical and Red Hat
Growing Interest in GNU/Linux and BSDs
Up to 4% in Malaysian desktops/laptops last month
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 5th, 2023
The 161st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 5th, 2023.
Roadmap to elementary OS 8: Goals & Release Details
Find out what to expect as the elementary OS team shifts its focus to OS 8.
LXQt 1.4.0 lightweight Qt Linux desktop environment is here
The LXQt team has officially unveiled LXQt 1.4.0, marking a significant step forward for the “Lightweight Qt Desktop Environment
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 181 is available for testing
It is time to test the latest version of IPFire
Review: Porteus 5.01
Porteus is a fast, portable and modular live CD/USB distribution based on Slackware Linux
ReactOS Project Newsletter 103 - Late 2023 news
just out
Install Debian 12 "Bookworm": Step-by-Step for Beginners [+Dual Boot]
Learn how to install Debian 12 "Bookworm" as standalone and dual-boot system.
Our Gift for the Season
So what took so long?
Busy Day Ahead
Today we plan to publish a lot of new and original material
How Do You Say Software Freedom in Mandarin?
GNU/Linux rose to 4% in China
Oracle on Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK)
A pair of updates
mydlink Website from Linux
An incompatible browser or operating system has been detected!
What Is the Ubuntu Mini ISO? (And How to Use It)
Honey, I shrunk the ISO.
