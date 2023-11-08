This is an emergency release which resolves a critical bug in the tor domain isolation system initialization. Please see tor-browser#42222 for more details.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.5, the Fedora Linux 39 release is here with some of the latest desktop environments for its flavors, including GNOME 45 for the Fedora Workstation flagship edition, KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS for the KDE Plasma edition, Cinnamon 5.8 for the Cinnamon edition, and Budgie 10.8 for the Budgie edition.

Founder and CEO of elementary OS, Danielle Foré, shares with us details about the upcoming elementary OS 8 release, which will be based on Canonical’s upcoming long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series.

GIMP 2.10.36 is here more than eight months after GIMP 2.10.34 and brings support for Adobe Swatch Exchange (ASE) and Adobe Color Book (ACB) palettes, as well as a new gradient option called “FG to Transparent (Hardedge)” that generates a gradient from the foreground color to transparency with hard-edge transitions between the 2 colors.

Plasma 6’s Icon Set: A Sneak Peek into What’s Coming

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 08, 2023



Icons are more than just simple graphics on a screen; they are the visual essence that gives a desktop environment its identity, usability, and soul. As we take this sneak peek at the proposed icons for KDE Plasma 6, it’s crucial to remember that what we’re seeing is a work in progress.

In other words, these icons are not the final version; they are a glimpse into the potential future, a proposal that is expected to undergo several iterations before reaching its ultimate design.

As we already know, the highly anticipated release of the Plasma 6 desktop environment is scheduled for February 28, 2024. So, apart from the fact that the developers are working hard on the new functions it will offer, they are also paying attention to its aesthetics.

