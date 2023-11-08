Plasma 6’s Icon Set: A Sneak Peek into What’s Coming
Icons are more than just simple graphics on a screen; they are the visual essence that gives a desktop environment its identity, usability, and soul. As we take this sneak peek at the proposed icons for KDE Plasma 6, it’s crucial to remember that what we’re seeing is a work in progress.
In other words, these icons are not the final version; they are a glimpse into the potential future, a proposal that is expected to undergo several iterations before reaching its ultimate design.
As we already know, the highly anticipated release of the Plasma 6 desktop environment is scheduled for February 28, 2024. So, apart from the fact that the developers are working hard on the new functions it will offer, they are also paying attention to its aesthetics.