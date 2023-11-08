MusicPod, the All-In-One Linux Music Player, Has Improved
The app was already in pretty good form then, able to play local audio files, browse and manage a audio library, create playlists, browse, download, subscribe, and listen to podcasts, search for and stream internet radio stations, and pin things to the sidebar.
It can still do all of that plus a bit more, such as play video podcasts, notify you when a new episode of a subscribed podcast is released, and give you service-agnostic sharing links for podcasts and radio stations.
Aesthetically, MusicPod has been refreshed its appearance to better mimic the split-pane look modern GTK4/libadwaita apps use. This helps the player harmonise with other apps on the modern Ubuntu desktop...