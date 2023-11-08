I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.5, the Fedora Linux 39 release is here with some of the latest desktop environments for its flavors, including GNOME 45 for the Fedora Workstation flagship edition, KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS for the KDE Plasma edition, Cinnamon 5.8 for the Cinnamon edition, and Budgie 10.8 for the Budgie edition.

Founder and CEO of elementary OS, Danielle Foré, shares with us details about the upcoming elementary OS 8 release, which will be based on Canonical’s upcoming long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series.

GIMP 2.10.36 is here more than eight months after GIMP 2.10.34 and brings support for Adobe Swatch Exchange (ASE) and Adobe Color Book (ACB) palettes, as well as a new gradient option called “FG to Transparent (Hardedge)” that generates a gradient from the foreground color to transparency with hard-edge transitions between the 2 colors.

This is an emergency release which resolves a critical bug in the tor domain isolation system initialization. Please see tor-browser#42222 for more details.

MusicPod, the All-In-One Linux Music Player, Has Improved

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 08, 2023



The app was already in pretty good form then, able to play local audio files, browse and manage a audio library, create playlists, browse, download, subscribe, and listen to podcasts, search for and stream internet radio stations, and pin things to the sidebar.

It can still do all of that plus a bit more, such as play video podcasts, notify you when a new episode of a subscribed podcast is released, and give you service-agnostic sharing links for podcasts and radio stations.

Aesthetically, MusicPod has been refreshed its appearance to better mimic the split-pane look modern GTK4/libadwaita apps use. This helps the player harmonise with other apps on the modern Ubuntu desktop...

