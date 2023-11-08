High GNU/Linux Usage Levels in Madagascar and Ethiopia
In the land of funny creatures GNU/Linux + ChromeOS rose to an all-time high this month (about 7%, high on the relative scale)
THE NATION OF Ethiopia, a country with about 107,334,000 (2023 estimate) people and more area than Egypt and Nigeria (it's about twice the size of Ukraine and Spain or three times the size of Germany), has some interesting usage patterns when it comes to operating systems. We're decided to capture this as a screenshot, showing how GNU/Linux gained in recent years.
Madagascar apparently has many ChromeOS users and the island is vast, though the typical flat map (projection) hides its true scale.
GNU/Linux seems to be reaching all-time highs in Africa. █