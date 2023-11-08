I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.5, the Fedora Linux 39 release is here with some of the latest desktop environments for its flavors, including GNOME 45 for the Fedora Workstation flagship edition, KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS for the KDE Plasma edition, Cinnamon 5.8 for the Cinnamon edition, and Budgie 10.8 for the Budgie edition.

Founder and CEO of elementary OS, Danielle Foré, shares with us details about the upcoming elementary OS 8 release, which will be based on Canonical’s upcoming long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series.

GIMP 2.10.36 is here more than eight months after GIMP 2.10.34 and brings support for Adobe Swatch Exchange (ASE) and Adobe Color Book (ACB) palettes, as well as a new gradient option called “FG to Transparent (Hardedge)” that generates a gradient from the foreground color to transparency with hard-edge transitions between the 2 colors.

This is an emergency release which resolves a critical bug in the tor domain isolation system initialization. Please see tor-browser#42222 for more details.

High GNU/Linux Usage Levels in Madagascar and Ethiopia

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 08, 2023,

updated Nov 08, 2023



In the land of funny creatures GNU/Linux + ChromeOS rose to an all-time high this month (about 7%, high on the relative scale)

THE NATION OF Ethiopia, a country with about 107,334,000 (2023 estimate) people and more area than Egypt and Nigeria (it's about twice the size of Ukraine and Spain or three times the size of Germany), has some interesting usage patterns when it comes to operating systems. We're decided to capture this as a screenshot, showing how GNU/Linux gained in recent years.

Madagascar apparently has many ChromeOS users and the island is vast, though the typical flat map (projection) hides its true scale.

GNU/Linux seems to be reaching all-time highs in Africa. █