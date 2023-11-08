Games: Godot 4.2 beta 5, Arduino Project, and More

A few days ago we reported that Humble was putting several games rated 9 and up by IGN into a bundle. Now it appears that Humble has expanded that to a full on sale with many more IGN rated 9 and up games all up for grabs at reduced cost. More so than we can easily list in fact; so I'm going to give you my personal recommendations from this sale. As always, links and Deck Verification (and ProtonDB) will be included for convenience.