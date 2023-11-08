Games: Godot 4.2 beta 5, Arduino Project, and More
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.2 beta 5
More critical fixes are coming your way on the road to Godot 4.2 stable, including smoother transition for 3D projects made in 4.1.
Arduino ☛ Voice-enabled controller makes video games more accessible
The controller’s brain is an Arduino Micro board, which Hammell selected because it can be configured to show up as a standard USB HID gamepad or keyboard when connected to a PC. The physical controls are an Adafruit analog two-axis joystick and tactile switches. An Adafruit 1.3″ OLED screen displays information, including the status of the voice activation.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Nexus Mods App is an in-development replacement for Vortex that will support Linux
Here's something promising for the future of cross-platform mod support, as it seems the Nexus team are working on a new Nexus Mods App. It's in the very early stages (pre-alpha they say), but eventually they plan to have it replace the popular Vortex but it's quite a long time away from that just yet.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck Preview update has a Unified Refresh Rate and Framerate Limit slider
Valve has released a fresh Beta and Preview update for the Steam Deck, which tweaks some existing features like the refresh rate and frame limit sliders to merge them into one slider to rule them all.
GamingOnLinux ☛ WRATH: Aeon of Ruin finally has a release date for February 2024
After being in Early Access since 2019 and multiple launch windows missed, the Quake engine powered retro shooter WRATH: Aeon of Ruin finally has an actual real release date. No, I can't quite believe it either.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cute space-cat survival game MewnBase 1.0 is out now
Space-cat survival and base-building game MewnBase has now left Early Access, for those of you who love your smaller games it's a nice pick. It's evolved a fair bit over the years and good to see it finally release!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Unity update their terms to clarify new terms aren't forced on game devs
Now that the dust seems to be settling after the absolute chaos that was the new Runtime Fee announcement and the developer fallout that followed, Unity has now properly updated their Unity Editor Software Terms.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Puts Even More IGN Rated 9 and Up Games on Sale
A few days ago we reported that Humble was putting several games rated 9 and up by IGN into a bundle. Now it appears that Humble has expanded that to a full on sale with many more IGN rated 9 and up games all up for grabs at reduced cost. More so than we can easily list in fact; so I'm going to give you my personal recommendations from this sale. As always, links and Deck Verification (and ProtonDB) will be included for convenience.