GNU/Linux Leapfrogging Proprietary Operating Systems
THE sister site has just published the image below, demonstrating that in India the desktop/laptop market share of GNU/Linux is at almost 16%:
In the US, owing mostly to ChromeOS, GNU/Linux is near 12%. In quite a lot of countries, including populous ones like Germany, UK, Spain, Canada, South Africa, Nigeria and China, the market share is at over 4%. Overall it's an all-time high (ChromeOS peaking) and there's now a new distro release (Fedora) from IBM.
Why does the media not cover any of this? Valve's numbers are limited to DRM-centric game lovers, not some global survey. █