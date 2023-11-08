I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.5, the Fedora Linux 39 release is here with some of the latest desktop environments for its flavors, including GNOME 45 for the Fedora Workstation flagship edition, KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS for the KDE Plasma edition, Cinnamon 5.8 for the Cinnamon edition, and Budgie 10.8 for the Budgie edition.

Founder and CEO of elementary OS, Danielle Foré, shares with us details about the upcoming elementary OS 8 release, which will be based on Canonical’s upcoming long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series.

This is an emergency release which resolves a critical bug in the tor domain isolation system initialization. Please see tor-browser#42222 for more details.

GNU/Linux Leapfrogging Proprietary Operating Systems

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 08, 2023



THE sister site has just published the image below, demonstrating that in India the desktop/laptop market share of GNU/Linux is at almost 16%:

In the US, owing mostly to ChromeOS, GNU/Linux is near 12%. In quite a lot of countries, including populous ones like Germany, UK, Spain, Canada, South Africa, Nigeria and China, the market share is at over 4%. Overall it's an all-time high (ChromeOS peaking) and there's now a new distro release (Fedora) from IBM.

Why does the media not cover any of this? Valve's numbers are limited to DRM-centric game lovers, not some global survey. █