GIMP 2.10.36 Released with Support for ASE & ACB Palettes, New Gradient, and More
GIMP 2.10.36 is here more than eight months after GIMP 2.10.34 and brings support for Adobe Swatch Exchange (ASE) and Adobe Color Book (ACB) palettes, as well as a new gradient option called “FG to Transparent (Hardedge)” that generates a gradient from the foreground color to transparency with hard-edge transitions between the 2 colors.
The new GIMP release also brings improvements to the GIF image file format as it adds non-square ratio support to allow the loading of GIF images that contain the PixelAspectRatio header metadata. This is possible by setting different resolutions per dimension, but you’ll need to disable the “Dot for Dot” option in the View menu to see the image’s actual ratio.