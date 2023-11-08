Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 Bumps Kernel to Linux 6.5, Adds Many Disk Cloning Improvements
Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 is here more than six months after Clonezilla Live 3.1.0 and it’s powered by a new kernel, namely Linux 6.5.8, which is a significant upgrade from the Linux 6.1.25 used in the previous release, despite the fact that Linux 6.1 is a long-term supported series. As expected, Linux 6.5 will bring better support for newer hardware where previous Clonezilla Live releases failed to work correctly.
Apart from the kernel bump, there are several disk cloning/imaging improvements in Clonezilla Live 3.1.1, starting with the Partclone 0.3.27 update, which adds the --read-direct-io (for reading data from SOURCE partition without cache) and --write-direct-io (for writing data to TARGET partition without cache) options.