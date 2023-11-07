today's howtos
TecMint ☛ 7 Interesting ‘sort’ Command Examples in Linux – Part 2
In our last article, we covered various examples of the ‘sort‘ command. If you missed it, you can catch up by following the link below. In this post, we will continue from where we left off in the previous article, to cover the remaining aspects of the command. This way, both articles together will serve as a comprehensive guide to the Linux ‘sort‘ command.
Before we proceed further, please create a text file named ‘month.txt‘ and populate it with the data provided below.
TecMint ☛ 14 Useful Examples of ‘Sort’ Command in Linux – Part 1
The ‘sort’ command is a Linux program used for printing lines of input text files and concatenation of all files in sorted order. Sort command takes blank space as field separator and the entire input file as the sort key. It is important to notice that the sort command doesn’t actually sort the files but only prints the sorted output until you redirect the output.
This article aims at a deep insight into Linux ‘sort‘ command with 14 useful practical examples showing you how to use the sort command in Linux.
Jim Nielsen ☛ As Good as HTML
What struck me was the compositional nature of their final approach. You can see from one of his slides how similar a listbox and a menu are in their behavioral DNA: [...]
Chris Coyier ☛ An Intermittent Platform Bug
A little while back, while noting that CSS is slated to solve the “auto-expanding <textarea>“ thing, I also briefly explained my favorite current solution.
Simon Willison had a look and did a much deeper explanation of it, if you’re into such things.
University of Toronto ☛ What client host keys OpenSSH ssh uses for host based authentication
One of the authentication options of OpenSSH, if it's enabled on both the server and the client, is host based authentication using the client's SSH host keys. On the client, this is controlled by EnableSSHKeysign and HostbasedAuthentication; on the server, by HostbasedAuthentication and perhaps IgnoreRhosts. Suppose, not hypothetically, that you use this along with some personal SSH keys, and some day you try to connect to some new system and get rudely disconnected before you get prompted for a password. The direct answer to what's happening is that you've run into the server's limit on how many different authentication options it will let you try (this can also come up if you have a lot of personal keys), set by the server's MaxAuthTries. Further, when you run 'ssh -v' to see where all the identities are coming from, a number of them are client SSH host keys, including a type of host key that you don't even use (you've explicitly set HostKey in your sshd_config to not include them).s
Manuel Matuzovic ☛ Removing list styles without affecting semantics.
Some people, I guess primarily developers and not actual users, don’t like the fact that Safari removes list semantics of lists that don’t look like lists (list-style: none). Scott O’Hara provided a fix in “Fixing” Lists, where he suggests setting role="list" explicitly on the list to re-add list semantics.
Data Swamp ☛ Run your own Syncthing relay server on OpenBSD
In earlier blog posts, I covered the program Syncthing and its features, then how to self-host a discovery server. I'll finish the series with the syncthing relay server.
The Syncthing relay is the component that receives file from a peer to transmit it to the other when two peers can't establish a direct connection, by default Syncthing uses its huge worldwide community pool of relays. However, while data are encrypted, this leaks some information and some relays may be malicious and store files until it could be possible to make use of the content (weakness in encryption algorithm, better computers etc…).
FOSSLinux ☛ 10 must-know Git commands for managing performance
Fine-tune your Git experience with command-line tools designed for performance. This guide outlines 10 essential Git commands that streamline your version control system.
FOSSLinux ☛ 10 Git commands for seamless conflict management
Merge conflicts in Git can be daunting. With this comprehensive guide, you'll learn the exact commands and steps needed to address and prevent these issues, ensuring smooth collaboration.
ID Root ☛ Xxd Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
In the intricate realm of GNU/Linux command-line tools, there exist hidden gems that can significantly enhance your ability to work with data. One such gem is the “xxd” command, a versatile tool designed for handling binary and hexadecimal data.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Fonts on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
To install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Fonts on Fedora Linux, users can enhance their system’s font library for better compatibility with documents created in backdoored Windows environments. Here’s why adding these fonts is beneficial: With these advantages in mind, let’s proceed to the main article, where we’ll explore the installation process in detail.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Increase DNF Speed on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
If you aim to increase DNF speed on Fedora Linux, you take a significant step towards a more streamlined and responsive system.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install R and RStudio on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
When it comes to statistical computing and graphics, R has established itself as the programming language of choice since its inception in 1993 by Ross Ihaka and Robert Gentleman.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Git on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
For those aiming to install Git on Fedora Linux, understanding the significance of this tool is paramount. Git, a premier open-source version control system, is indispensable for developers and project managers, ensuring streamlined tracking and management of project changes.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Nginx on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
For those looking to install NGINX on Fedora Linux, the process is straightforward, promising a powerful platform for managing web content. NGINX is renowned for its high performance, handling a large number of simultaneous connections with ease, which makes it an excellent choice for busy websites and applications.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Telegram on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
For Fedora GNU/Linux users seeking a secure and feature-rich messaging platform, installing Telegram is a smart move. This guide will provide the necessary steps to install Telegram on Fedora Linux, ensuring you can use its robust encryption and versatile communication tools.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Brave Browser on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
If you’re using Fedora GNU/Linux and looking to enhance your web browsing experience with a focus on privacy and performance, installing Brave Browser is a smart move. This guide will provide the necessary steps to install Brave Browser on Fedora Linux, including the bonus of Brave beta and developer builds.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install OBS Studio Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
OBS Studio emerges as a powerful and open-source application for screencasting, empowering users to record their screen, camera feed, and audio seamlessly. Understanding how to install OBS Studio on Fedora GNU/Linux can significantly enhance your content creation experience. Its lightweight framework and compatibility across various platforms render it indispensable for content creators and streamers alike.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PlayOnLinux on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Looking to install PlayOnLinux on Fedora Linux? You’re heading in the right direction. PlayOnLinux is a potent open-source tool that simplifies the experience of running Windows-based games and software on Fedora Linux.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GIMP on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
GIMP, the GNU Image Manipulation Program, stands out as a premier open-source image editor with capabilities rivaling those of paid software. It serves graphic designers, photographers, and digital artists as a powerful, no-cost tool.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
If you’re looking to enhance your internet experience by opting to install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Fedora Linux, you’re aligning yourself with millions who trust this browser for its speed, security, and simplicity.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Nmap on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Nmap, renowned for its proficiency in network scanning and security testing, is an indispensable tool for security professionals and network administrators. This guide will walk you through the streamlined process to install Nmap on Fedora Linux, ensuring you can efficiently utilize it on both desktop workstations and headless servers.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install nano text editor on Ubuntu 22.04
nano is a command line text editor that you can use to edit or create text files.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ BleachBit released New Stable 4.6.0! How to Install in Ubuntu
Bleachbit, the popular system cleaner app, announced new major 4.6.0 release this Sunday! It’s been almost 2 years since the last stable v4.4.2. While, version 4.5.x is there for beta testing purpose. Compare to the latest stable release, the new Bleachbit 4.6.0 features: Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge on GNU/Linux support.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ Samba on Ubuntu: Easy File Sharing on Linux
Samba is a standard backdoored Windows interoperability suite of applications for GNU/Linux systems. Many GNU/Linux users install a Samba server on their devices to interact with backdoored Windows systems and share files. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to install and configure Samba on Ubuntu. Let’s get started.
DebugPoint ☛ How to Install LXQt Desktop in Arch GNU/Linux [Complete Guide]
This guide explains the steps you need to install LXQt Desktop in Arch Linux. This guide has two parts. The first part deals with installing the base Arch system. The second part is installing the complete LXQt desktop environment on top of Arch Linux. What is the LXQt Desktop?