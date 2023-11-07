In our last article, we covered various examples of the ‘sort‘ command. If you missed it, you can catch up by following the link below. In this post, we will continue from where we left off in the previous article, to cover the remaining aspects of the command. This way, both articles together will serve as a comprehensive guide to the Linux ‘sort‘ command.

Before we proceed further, please create a text file named ‘month.txt‘ and populate it with the data provided below.