Slashdot ☛ How Red Hat Divided the Open Source Community [Ed: The headline here in Slashdot is misleading; this is a Red Hat-sponsored narrative from Red Hat-controlled media. Red Hat betrayed, not divided, the community it had exploited and now tries to dump. Slashdot is corporate slant]
The article delves into the history of Red Hat — and of Linux — before culminating with this quote from McGrath. "I think long gone are the times of that sort of romantic view of hobbyists working in their spare time to build open source. I think there's still room for that — we still have that — but quite a lot of open source is now built from people that are paid full time."
Red Hat likes to point out that 90% of Fortune 500 companies use its services, according to the article. But it also quotes Jonathan Wright, infrastructure team lead at the nonprofit AlmaLinux, as saying that Red Hat played "fast and loose" with the GPL. The newspaper then adds that "For many open source believers, such a threat to its hallowed text isn't forgivable."
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Appreciation Week 2023: Day 1
In celebration of the Fedora Project, our twenty-year anniversary, and the community of people that make Fedora what it is, the DEI team has gathered contributor stories, social control media posts, and photos from the community to feature here daily throughout Appreciation Week.
Is there someone you wish to express gratitude to? Would you like to share your appreciation with Fedora? Discover how you can be part of the celebration of 20 years of Fedora and participate in Fedora Appreciation Week.
Red Hat Extends Reach and Scope of OpenShift Platform
Red Hat announced general availability of a Red Bait Device Edge platform that can be configured with Podman or MicroShift.
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat announces grand vision for Hey Hi (AI) at this year’s Kubecon + CloudNativeCon event
Enterprise software giant Red Bait Inc. delivered a flurry of announcements today at this year’s Kubecon + CloudNativeCon NA event, detailing its vision for artificial intelligence and a key update to the Red Bait OpenShift container software development suite.