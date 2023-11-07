Programming Leftovers
Julia Evans ☛ git rebase: what can go wrong?
I got a huge number of incredible answers to this, and I’m going to do my best to summarize them here. I’ll also mention solutions or workarounds to those problems in cases where I know of a solution. Here’s the list: [...]
Rlang ☛ Sum of Series
Now we are asked to find sum of small series which value and number depends on input number itself. Sounds weird but it was suprisingly easy and nice.
Ted Unangst ☛ fixing the other go loop bug
Go 1.21 added experimental support for fixing the loop capture bug. For reasons it’s never really bothered me, but the other loop bug does bite me some times. This is the one where the loop values are values.
I want references but go doesn’t have references.
Cerbos Managed Authorization Service Leverages Wasm
Cerbos announced today that its Cerbos Hub managed service based on open source authorization software is now available in beta.
Hackaday ☛ Tiny Forth Could Be The Smallest
When you think of a programming language, you probably think of a hefty compiler or interpreter. Maybe its on a bunch of floppies, a CD, or even an EEPROM. But what about a language that fits in a single disk sector? A language like that would — in theory — be used to help bootstrap a computer system and that was the idea behind Sector Forth and, later, Sector Lisp. However, there’s a new game in town: milliForth, which claims to be the smallest ever at 422 380 bytes.
FOSSLinux ☛ Exploring Python RegEx with 10 insightful examples
Regular expressions in Python unlock powerful text processing capabilities. Delve into our illustrative guide with 10 examples to elevate your data parsing and matching techniques.
Olimex ☛ OpenFest 2023 – Soldering workshop and Retro computer gaming
There were many new people though – about 80% of all people who participated soldered for very first time!
Rakulang ☛ ConfVids
The videos of the Third Raku Conference have become available thanks to Andrey Shitov (mastodon comments). Here they are in chronological order: Mod of the Month Elizabeth Mattijsen made it to Mod of the Month on dev.to (/r/rakulang, mastodon comments). App::Rak on HN Ciavash mentioned App::Rak on Hacker News, and a big discussion followed. [...] The videos of the Third Raku Conference have become available thanks to Andrey Shitov (mastodon comments). Here they are in chronological order: [...]