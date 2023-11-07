Open Hardware and Devices: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, Arduino, and More
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Explore space science and coding with Astro Pi Mission Space Lab
Astro Pi Mission Space Lab is open for young people all over Europe to take part in and have their scientific code run in space on the International Space Station.
-
Bunnie Huang ☛ Regarding Proposed US Restrictions on RISC-V
If the administration agrees that RISC-V is a technology so critical to US economic and military interests that it deserves special attention, instead of trying to restrict its expression with a federally-mandated licensing regime, it should invest in programs to develop more home-grown American RISC-V chip maker success stories. It is already within the four corners of existing US legal framework, and the RISC-V contractual framework, for companies to choose to develop proprietary implementations of RISC-V CPUs. The US has strong precedents for companies navigating the boundaries of open standards and finding success without the need for federal guidance: Intel and AMD are American industrial juggernauts built around proprietary implementations of an otherwise openly documented “x86” computer standard. What the US needs is an American answer to ARM Holdings plc’s monopoly, and that answer comes from investing in US companies that embrace RISC-V.
-
Arduino ☛ This machine automatically fabricates inflatable truss structures
The material comes from a single spool, but AirTied can produce up to five parallel trusses at any time. It accomplishes that by rotating the spool to one of five slots that can either fold the tube or crimp it with a wire tie to create a node. It can, for example, crimp two trusses together in their middles to create an X-shaped structure. The machine controls the lengths of the trusses between nodes by folding each truss over until they’re all ready for crimping.
-
Rachel ☛ Still no love for WPA3 on the Raspberry Pi 5
In the past couple of weeks, they released the Pi 5, and it's been making the rounds through the usual people, but somehow, nobody's talking about whether it'll do WPA3 or not. So, I'll break the silence and save everyone a lot of work: it still has the same CYW43455 wifi+bluetooth chip as the Pi 4, so it has the same limitations: no WPA3 support, at least, not right now. Maybe some day, someone will do something about the driver situation, but given that nothing has changed in almost a year since my last post, I'm not going to hold my breath.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Number 5 is alive! | #MagPiMonday
We’re also waiting on the M.2 drive, at which point we will be turning Raspberry Pi 5 into a server. So, there’s lots to talk about in the coming months!
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ Smart home automation shouldn't be stupid
And that's just light switches. Can you imagine relying on this kind of 'smarts' for essential services in your home, like HVAC, water supply, etc.?
To be truly 'smart', I follow three principles for home automation. Every smart device must be:
1. Local
2. Private
3. Additive
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ ADLINK introduces EMU-200 Series IIoT Gateways
The new EMU-200 Series by ADLINK is described as a “Python-enabled programmable open platform for customized applications at the edge.” This device is equipped with an ARM Cortex A9 processor clocked at 1.0 GHz and 1GB DDR3 memory to target Industrial IoT settings.