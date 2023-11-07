Games: Dumpster Diving, EmulationStation, Snacktorio, and More
Building a Retro Linux Gaming Computer Part 34: Abusing the System
EmulationStation Desktop Edition v2.2 brings huge additions
EmulationStation Desktop Edition is a frontend for browsing and launching games from your multi-platform game collection, it's pretty great and the latest version 2.2 is out now with loads of improvements and new system additions.
Pick up some cheap Steam Deck games in the Humble Handheld Friendly Sale
Need some new games for your Steam Deck or other handheld? Humble Store just launched a dedicated Handheld Friendly Sale.
Path of Titans' Pounce Update brings new dino combat mechanics
Path of Titans is steadily building up to be a really good-looking dinosaur survival MMO, and with the Pounce Update the combat should be a lot more exciting now too.
Heroic Games Launcher 2.10.0 released with plenty of essential fixes
Heroic Games Launcher has a big UI upgrade coming in the 3.0 update which isn't quite ready yet, but they have just released Heroic Games Launcher 2.10.0 which has some essential fixes for this popular multi-platform game manager.
RPG 'Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness' is set to get a big DLC and free upgrade
Inspired by classic isometric RPGs, Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness released back in 2022 and the developers are coming back for a DLC expansion and a free update.
Snacktorio: a factory-cooking simulator for feeding unspeakable horrors
Not satisfied enough by creating the chilled beekeeping sim APICO, and their plans for frog-breeding in Mudborne, TNgineers recently announced Snacktorio, a factory-cooking simulator where you must satisfy the appetites of unspeakable horrors.
CodeWeavers are hiring for a Wine / Proton developer
If you're a programmer looking for your next challenge - how about this! CodeWeavers are hiring a full-time position for a developer to work on Wine, Proton and their own CrossOver product. Could be a good chance to work on something awesome.