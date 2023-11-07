Fedora Linux 39 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.5
Powered by Linux kernel 6.5, the Fedora Linux 39 release is here with some of the latest desktop environments for its flavors, including GNOME 45 for the Fedora Workstation flagship edition, KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS for the KDE Plasma edition, Cinnamon 5.8 for the Cinnamon edition, and Budgie 10.8 for the Budgie edition.
Under the hood of all Fedora Linux 39 editions there’s an updated GNU toolchain consisting of GCC 13.2, GNU Binutils 2.40, GNU C Library (Glibc) 2.38, and GDB (GNU Debugger) 13.2, as well as updated default apps including the latest LibreOffice 7.6 office suite series and Mozilla Firefox 119 web browser.