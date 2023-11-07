This is an emergency release which resolves a critical bug in the tor domain isolation system initialization. Please see tor-browser#42222 for more details.

LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.

Fedora Linux 39 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.5

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 07, 2023



Powered by Linux kernel 6.5, the Fedora Linux 39 release is here with some of the latest desktop environments for its flavors, including GNOME 45 for the Fedora Workstation flagship edition, KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS for the KDE Plasma edition, Cinnamon 5.8 for the Cinnamon edition, and Budgie 10.8 for the Budgie edition.

Under the hood of all Fedora Linux 39 editions there’s an updated GNU toolchain consisting of GCC 13.2, GNU Binutils 2.40, GNU C Library (Glibc) 2.38, and GDB (GNU Debugger) 13.2, as well as updated default apps including the latest LibreOffice 7.6 office suite series and Mozilla Firefox 119 web browser.

