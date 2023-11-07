Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Mozilla IRL (Promoting Buzzwords, As Usual)

Why does it so often feel like we’re part of a mass Hey Hi (AI) experiment? What is the responsible way to test new technologies? Bridget Todd explores what it means to live with unproven Hey Hi (AI) systems that impact millions of people as they roll out across public life.

In this episode: a visit to San Francisco, a major hub for automated vehicle testing; an exposé of a flawed welfare fraud prediction algorithm in a Dutch city; a look at how companies comply with regulations in practice; and how to inspire alternative values for tomorrow’s AI.