LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.

IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 181 is available for testing

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 06, 2023



It is time to test the latest version of IPFire: It comes with a large number of security updates in OpenSSL, Suricata, Apache & Samba as well as a number of kernel fixes. Under The Hood

This update features yet another kernel update based on Linux 6.1.61. It brings various security & stability fixes as well as improving IOMMU handling on ARM. To improve security, we have followed Google and disabled io_uring for the time being as it seems to have a lot of security issues.

We have also switched from eudev to the upstream udev which is now part of systemd as eudev is no longer maintained and was lagging behind upstream.

