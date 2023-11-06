Highlights From PCLinuxOS: Alistair Einstein Izzard, Chief Editor's Desk, and PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase

My hobbies are pretty much Linux and computers, although I do dabble with electronics and mechanics. I collect "Boomboxes" and have over 100 at last count. It's something I loved when growing up. I still use cassettes.

[...]

Mandrake was Red Hat on steroids, It used a GUI installer which you could move about the sections. You could jump back or forward to any section of the installer. This is when I learned about the "other" repo for Mandrake, one that was being populated with packages that made Mandrake useful, Media codecs.. DVD-CSS and all the "cool" stuff. The curator of these programs was a certain Texan by the name of Texstar. A few years passed (2003) and on the front of the magazine was a "LiveCD," some little known distro in our circles called PCLinuxOS.