Highlights From PCLinuxOS: Alistair Einstein Izzard, Chief Editor's Desk, and PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase
PCLinuxOS Forum Family & Friends: Alistair Einstein Izzard
My hobbies are pretty much Linux and computers, although I do dabble with electronics and mechanics. I collect "Boomboxes" and have over 100 at last count. It's something I loved when growing up. I still use cassettes.
[...]
Mandrake was Red Hat on steroids, It used a GUI installer which you could move about the sections. You could jump back or forward to any section of the installer. This is when I learned about the "other" repo for Mandrake, one that was being populated with packages that made Mandrake useful, Media codecs.. DVD-CSS and all the "cool" stuff. The curator of these programs was a certain Texan by the name of Texstar. A few years passed (2003) and on the front of the magazine was a "LiveCD," some little known distro in our circles called PCLinuxOS.
From The Chief Editor's Desk...
I wasn't a Halloween "Scrooge." I always handed out candy to the Trick or Treaters that came to my door. But when it came to dressing up and actually celebrating Halloween, that just wasn't in the cards for me.
PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase