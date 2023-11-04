On Ubuntu and really any Linux distro, you can toggle this, and holding the Ctrl button will allow you to select items without opening them. Navigating around with one click is just so much less work, and it would be fantastic if Google began adding quality of life updates to its now polished and beautiful (and extremely newbie-friendly) operating system so that anyone who wants to do more with their device can, even if those who don’t have a handful of extra settings they shouldn’t mess with.

It’s clear that the tech giant has designed Chromebooks from the inside out to be as simple as possible, but I’m beginning to wonder if they’re too simple. I don’t think it’s too much to ask for Google to rethink some of these things, especially as it’s now gotten the first ten years of structure and polish out of the way, and I have a feeling we may start to see many of these features being added slowly over time.