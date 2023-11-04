today's howtos
XDA ☛ How to install Java on Ubuntu
If you're a programmer, it's likely you'll have to install Java on your desktop or your laptop. After all, it's one of the top programming languages used by developers, and there are many apps that depend on Java. In fact, there are actually three types of Java you can run, all of which work fine on Ubuntu. There's the Java Runtime Environment, which is for consumers and lets you run Java apps; the Java Development Kit known as OpenJDK, which is open source and used by developers; and the Oracle Java, which is a licensed version of Java maintained by Oracle, the company that makes Java with additional features like Flight Recorder and Mission Control. To install two of these versions, you'll have to use the terminal app in Ubuntu, but the other one is just as easy to install. We take a look at the process right here for you.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 from 23.04
Upgrading to Ubuntu 23.10 from Ubuntu 23.04 is a breeze.
If you’re fully up-to-date and have an active internet connection, you can upgrade directly. No need to download an ISO, flash it to a USB, or wipe your existing installation.
Why upgrade? Well, Ubuntu 23.04 reaches end-of-life in January 2024, so anyone still using it after that date will need to upgrade to keep receiving security updates, bug fixes, and select software updates.
Network World ☛ Using the Linux compgen bash builtin
Linux’s compgen command is not actually a Linux command. In other words, it’s not implemented as an executable file, but is instead a bash builtin. That means that it’s part of the bash executable. So, if you were to type “which compgen”, your shell would run through all of the locations included in your $PATH variable, but it just wouldn’t find it.
Make Use Of ☛ How to Set Up a SoftEther VPN over HTTPS Client on Windows and Linux
When it comes to Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), not all protocols are created equal. While OpenVPN and Wireguard are incredibly popular VPN protocols, their popularity has led to an increase in the protocol being blocked by some networks.
Chrome Uboxed ☛ The Chromebook Files app is too simple: here are 5 things it can do to improve the user experience
On Ubuntu and really any Linux distro, you can toggle this, and holding the Ctrl button will allow you to select items without opening them. Navigating around with one click is just so much less work, and it would be fantastic if Google began adding quality of life updates to its now polished and beautiful (and extremely newbie-friendly) operating system so that anyone who wants to do more with their device can, even if those who don’t have a handful of extra settings they shouldn’t mess with.
It’s clear that the tech giant has designed Chromebooks from the inside out to be as simple as possible, but I’m beginning to wonder if they’re too simple. I don’t think it’s too much to ask for Google to rethink some of these things, especially as it’s now gotten the first ten years of structure and polish out of the way, and I have a feeling we may start to see many of these features being added slowly over time.