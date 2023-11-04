today's howtos
Own HowTo ☛ How to install and use Guake terminal on Ubuntu
Guake is a python based terminal, and it's made for the Gnome desktop environment.
Guake is one of many linux terminals, that you can use on any linux distro.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Smplayer on Ubuntu
Smplayer is and open source media player, that you can use to play multiple media formats without having to download any plugin.
Smplayer can be installed on Ubuntu by simply adding its repository on your system, and then using this repository to install Smplayer.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Clear Git Cache
As you work with Git, you will have many instances where, after adding new lines of code to your .gitignore file, the ignored files still show up in your "git commit" staging area. When you are facing such issues, the best way to resolve the issue is to clear and clean your Git cache.
This guide shows you how to clear your entire Git cache. Further, it will also show how to remove any cached files, directories and credentials from your Git repository.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenJDK on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenJDK on Manjaro. OpenJDK is a versatile and widely-used open-source implementation of the Java Platform. Manjaro, a user-friendly and powerful GNU/Linux distribution, offers a seamless environment for software development, making it a perfect match for OpenJDK.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install SimpleScreenRecorder on Ubuntu
SimpleScreenRecorder is a screen recorder that you can use to record your desktop on Ubuntu, and on other linux distros.
SimpleScreenRecorder can record the full desktop, a custom region on your desktop.
SimpleScreenRecorder also allows you to choose your favorite output format.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Snap on OpenSUSE Leap
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Snap on OpenSUSE Leap.
Ubuntu comes with Snap preinstalled. However, when it comes to other distros, such as OpenSUSE, snap is not installed by default.
To use Snap on OpenSUSE, one must install it first.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install HPLIP on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
For Ubuntu users looking to streamline their HP device management, learning how to install HPLIP on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa is a smart move.
Reconfiguration openSUSE Tumbleweed disk layout && setting up "/var FS" LVM size
Snapshots below demonstrate abilities of openSUSE Tumbleweed installer to create separated from root BTRFS volume two LVMs for /var and /home (FSs) formatted as XFS file systems. Next step is deploying F39 WKS Guest with size of virtual disk greater then size of root BTRFS volume, just as POC (Proof of concept) of openSUSE installer flexibility
FOSSLinux ☛ How to convert timestamp to date in Linux
Timestamps in Linux, representing seconds since 1970, can appear cryptic. Our guide simplifies this, showing you the tools and commands to convert them into human-readable dates.