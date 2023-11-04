Software that supports your body should always respect your freedom

Tux Machines

Internet Society

Achieving Greater Heights for MANRS

Today, we’re excited to announce a new phase for Mutually Agreed Norms for Routing Security (MANRS). The Internet Society has partnered with the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), an international nonprofit specializing in addressing cybersecurity challenges at scale by mobilizing stakeholders toward collective action. As part of this partnership, the GCA will take on the functions of the MANRS secretariat and operations, while the Internet Society will maintain significant funding, advocacy, and training functions over the next five years.

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.5a1

This release updates Firefox to 115.4.0esr, including bug fixes, stability improvements and important security updates. We also backported the Android-specific security updates from Firefox 119.

9to5Linux

LibreOffice 7.5.8 Is Here as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 7.6 Now

LibreOffice 7.5.8 is here one and a half months after LibreOffice 7.5.7, which was an emergency, unscheduled update that addressed a security vulnerability in the WebP codec. LibreOffice 7.5.8 contains a total of 21 bug fixes, according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs, to make the LibreOffice 7.5 series more stable and reliable.

You Can Now Upgrade from Ubuntu 23.04 to Ubuntu 23.10, Here’s How

Dubbed Mantic Minotaur, Ubuntu 23.10 comes with a new kernel for better hardware support compared to Ubuntu 23.04, namely Linux kernel 6.5 versus Linux kernel 6.2, as well as a newer GNOME desktop, namely the latest GNOME 45 release versus GNOME 44, as well as a newer Mesa graphics stack for gamers.

Audacity 3.4 Released with Music Workflows, New Exporter, and More

Coming more than six months after Audacity 3.3, the Audacity 3.4 release is here to introduce three new features, starting with music workflows, allowing you to switch between hh:mm:ss time and Beats & Measures, as well as to time-stretch clips to align them to a song’s tempo.

Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.1 Brings Revamped Upgrade Utility, Latest KDE Software

Nitrux 3.1 is here mostly as an updated installation media for those who want to install the distribution on a new computer or for existing users who want to reinstall it. As such, it only includes updated components like the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.9 desktop environment, accompanied by KDE Frameworks 5.111 and KDE Gear 23.08.2.

LinuxGizmos.com

Embedian solutions integrate i.MX8M Plus processors

New BeagleV Single Board Computer adopts Microchip’s PolarFire SoC

ZimaCube: 6-Bay HDD Personal Cloud with quad 2.5GbE

Software that supports your body should always respect your freedom

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 04, 2023

FSF logo

In July, users of the proprietary software app LibreLink, who live in the UK and use Apple devices, found that the app they depend on to monitor their blood sugar was not working anymore after the developer Abbott pushed an updated for the app. Monitoring glucose levels helps people with diabetes to see when their glucose level is too low or too high, which is a critical part of treatment.

"This equipment is supposed to save your life," David Burchell, who has type 1 diabetes, told the BBC. "And basically it broke, just showing a white screen, and I had a panic. ... I was left without an active test, other than the fingerprint testing. Pricking your finger a hundred times a week is a nightmare."

Burchell deleted the app and tried to reinstall it to fix the problem but said, "when trying to redownload it, they'd taken it off the app store so I couldn't download it [again]." Despite what its name may suggest, there is nothing libre about the LibreLink app. It's proprietary software, which means users must depend on the company to keep it running and to distribute it. With free software, Burchell would have had the freedom to run, copy, distribute, study, change, and improve the software himself, or he could have leaned on a community of developers and users to share and fix the software, and the old version of the software would have been available to revert the update.

Read on

PostgreSQL: Credcheck version 2.3 released
This release is a maintenance release to fix a major issue with the "whitelist" feature
New Horizons for EL: OpenELA Publishes Package Sources
Bright future for Enterprise Linux with OpenELA’s RHEL-compatible sources for packages now available. More is on the way
It’s Final: Fedora 40 to Offer Plasma 6, Drops X11 Entirely
FESCo members voted 6+1 to include KDE Plasma 6 with Wayland as the only desktop mode available in Fedora 40
Canonical Choosing War and Microsoft
PSPP 2.0.0-pre3 has been released
I'm very pleased to announce the release of a new version of GNU PSPP
Proposed European Electronic ID Law Raises Concerns
The harmonisation of standards for electronic identification across the EU should normally be soporific enough to send even the most Club-Mate-hyped hacker straight to sleep
$150 BeagleV-Fire SBC features Microchip PolarFire RISC-V SoC FPGA, support BeagleBone capes
Microchip PolarFire RISC-V SoC FPGA was one of the first Linux-compatible RISC-V SoCs and was found in pricey boards such as the Icicle and TySOM-M-MPFS250 development boards
Raspberry PI OS: upgrading and cross-grading
It's doable, but worth the cost
Electronics embedded in elastomer enabled this exotic dress and more
Scarlett Gately Moore on KDE neon and interview with KDE’s lead propagandist
A big thank you goes to my parents this week for contributing to my survival fund
Let's Talk OS 8
This point release concludes our feature focus on the OS 7 series and development focus has now shifted to OS 8!
8 Websites Linux Users Should Have bookmarked
Here's the list of my favorite Linux websites. Perhaps you'll like them too
This week in KDE: Plasma 6 Alpha approaches
Time has a way of creeping up, and the Plasma 6 alpha release is in two days
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Digital Color Meter
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Libreboot 20231101 released!
This new release, Libreboot 20231101, released today 1 November 2023, is a new testing release of Libreboot
Ubuntu Core Snapdeck
Ubuntu Core Desktop is an immutable, secure and modular desktop operating system. It’s (apparently) coming to a desktop near you next year
Putting Raspberry Pi OS through its paces
The French Ubuntu community is celebrating the release of Ubuntu 23.10 in style, with the launch of a brand new t-shirt
Sparky 7.1-RC1 armhf - arm64
targeted to the single board mini computers Raspberry Pi
Updating GNOME shell extensions to GNOME 45
It takes some time to arrive to the final user
Software for GNU/Linux and Some Free Software
Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, Firefox in OpenEmbedded, SUMO, and Localization
Qt6 Work by Jonathan Riddell: KUserFeedback 1.3.0, Phonon 4.12.0 and Phonon-VLC 0.12.0, libqaccessibilityclient 0.5.0
version adds the option to build it for Qt 6
6 new Android games released in October 2023 — From Wizard of Legend to Reverse: 1999
KQuickImageEditor 0.3.0 and Kirigami Adddons 0.12 alpha
Two new releases are out in preparation of the first alpha release or the February Megarelease
Mozi is Dead
Mozi Botnet Likely Killed by Its Creators
Why You Should Write Your Own Static Site Generator
And oh boy do I love it
Why FreeBSD: Metify to Showcase How Moving to FreeBSD Enhanced Two New Products
The FreeBSD Vendor Summit always provides an excellent opportunity to learn more about how and why companies are using FreeBSD
Embedian solutions integrate i.MX8M Plus processors
Additionally, Embedian provides comprehensive software support for these products, including Yocto Project compatibility, Debian 11 Bullseye integration, and Android 11 support
Install and Use Kvantum Themes in KDE Plasma
Learn how you can install and use Kvantum themes in any KDE Plasma desktop.
Firefox, hiredis, Strace updates in Tumbleweed
Snapshots of openSUSE Tumbleweed this week have been frequent with a fair amount of software packages arriving in each snapshot
Ultimate Arch is online.
I just put Ultimate Arch online today and built the Ultimate Arch website online in one evening
Hyphens, minus, and dashes in Debian man pages
A change to the handling of the character often referred to as "hyphen", "minus", or "dash" ("-") made many man pages rather harder to work with
Home Assistant 2023.11 Release and a Review
we presented chapter 4 of the Year of the Voice, which introduced the new wake word feature in Home Assistant
Gawk 5.3.0 released
This note announces the next release of GNU Awk: version 5.3.0
Richard Stallman in Prague: Unyielding Spirit Amidst Health Challenges
Stallman's current health challenge, a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, has brought about physical changes, yet it hasn't dampened his spirit nor diluted his message
It's an accessibility and usability enhancement
Apple's macOS Sonoma makes Macs with Asahi Linux unbootable
you shouldn’t rely on Linux on Apple M devices for anything serious
BiBi-Linux wiper targets Israeli companies - Help Net Security
Attackers have started using new wiper malware called BiBi-Linux to attack Israeli companies and destroy their data.
You Can Now Upgrade from Ubuntu 23.04 to Ubuntu 23.10, Here’s How
Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) users can now finally upgrade their systems to the latest Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) release.
Stable kernels: Linux 6.5.10 and Linux 6.1.61
I'm announcing the release of the 6.5.10 kernel
November 2023 Figures Show GNU/Linux Surging Worldwide (8% of Desktops and Laptops, According to statCounter)
statCounter has also begun releasing some early, preliminary data
Lava Blaze 2 5G unveiled: Dimensity 6020 SoC, Ring Light, and bloatware-free Android
Garuda Linux Released “Spizaetus” with New Hyperland ISO, Drops MATE, LXQt
Explore the latest release of Garuda Linux 20231029, "Spizaetus," and find out what makes this Arch-based distribution stand out.
Krita 5.2.1 Released
Krita 5.2.1 has just been released. This is a bugfix release for the stable Krita 5.2.0 release
Linux Mint 21.3 to Ship with Cinnamon 6.0 and Experimental Wayland Support
Linux Mint 21.3 will be the first release of Linux Mint to ship with an experimental Wayland session for its Cinnamon flavor.
Beyond Corporate AI: Why We Need an Open-Source Revolution
Richard Stallman, the founder of the Free Software Foundation, is a legend in software
Papirus Icon Pack for Linux Gets Fresh Update
Papirus, the popular icon pack for Linux desktops, has a new update available to download
there's still one show-stopping bug
Asahi Linux Team Uncovers macOS Refresh Rate Bugs
Learn about the new bugs discovered by the Asahi Linux team related to refresh rate, which might result in an unstable system.