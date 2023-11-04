Nitrux 3.1 is here mostly as an updated installation media for those who want to install the distribution on a new computer or for existing users who want to reinstall it. As such, it only includes updated components like the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.9 desktop environment, accompanied by KDE Frameworks 5.111 and KDE Gear 23.08.2.

Coming more than six months after Audacity 3.3, the Audacity 3.4 release is here to introduce three new features, starting with music workflows, allowing you to switch between hh:mm:ss time and Beats & Measures, as well as to time-stretch clips to align them to a song’s tempo.

Dubbed Mantic Minotaur, Ubuntu 23.10 comes with a new kernel for better hardware support compared to Ubuntu 23.04, namely Linux kernel 6.5 versus Linux kernel 6.2, as well as a newer GNOME desktop, namely the latest GNOME 45 release versus GNOME 44, as well as a newer Mesa graphics stack for gamers.

LibreOffice 7.5.8 is here one and a half months after LibreOffice 7.5.7, which was an emergency, unscheduled update that addressed a security vulnerability in the WebP codec. LibreOffice 7.5.8 contains a total of 21 bug fixes, according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs, to make the LibreOffice 7.5 series more stable and reliable.

Today, we’re excited to announce a new phase for Mutually Agreed Norms for Routing Security (MANRS). The Internet Society has partnered with the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), an international nonprofit specializing in addressing cybersecurity challenges at scale by mobilizing stakeholders toward collective action. As part of this partnership, the GCA will take on the functions of the MANRS secretariat and operations, while the Internet Society will maintain significant funding, advocacy, and training functions over the next five years.

Software that supports your body should always respect your freedom

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 04, 2023



In July, users of the proprietary software app LibreLink, who live in the UK and use Apple devices, found that the app they depend on to monitor their blood sugar was not working anymore after the developer Abbott pushed an updated for the app. Monitoring glucose levels helps people with diabetes to see when their glucose level is too low or too high, which is a critical part of treatment.

"This equipment is supposed to save your life," David Burchell, who has type 1 diabetes, told the BBC. "And basically it broke, just showing a white screen, and I had a panic. ... I was left without an active test, other than the fingerprint testing. Pricking your finger a hundred times a week is a nightmare."

Burchell deleted the app and tried to reinstall it to fix the problem but said, "when trying to redownload it, they'd taken it off the app store so I couldn't download it [again]." Despite what its name may suggest, there is nothing libre about the LibreLink app. It's proprietary software, which means users must depend on the company to keep it running and to distribute it. With free software, Burchell would have had the freedom to run, copy, distribute, study, change, and improve the software himself, or he could have leaned on a community of developers and users to share and fix the software, and the old version of the software would have been available to revert the update.

Read on