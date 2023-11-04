Scarlett Gately Moore on KDE neon and interview with KDE’s lead propagandist
Scarlett Gately Moore: KDE: Big fixes for Snaps! Debian and KDE neon updates.
A big thank you goes to my parents this week for contributing to my survival fund. With that I was able to make a big push on fixing some outstanding issues on some of our snaps.
Interview with KDE’s lead propagandist
I was interviewed by Brodie Robertson of the “Tech Over Tea” podcast, and we talked about pointy sticks, the theoretical benefits of Wayland, and the nuts and bolts of money in the open-source world. Check it out!