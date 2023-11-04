Scarlett Gately Moore on KDE neon and interview with KDE’s lead propagandist

Today, we’re excited to announce a new phase for Mutually Agreed Norms for Routing Security (MANRS). The Internet Society has partnered with the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), an international nonprofit specializing in addressing cybersecurity challenges at scale by mobilizing stakeholders toward collective action. As part of this partnership, the GCA will take on the functions of the MANRS secretariat and operations, while the Internet Society will maintain significant funding, advocacy, and training functions over the next five years.

This release updates Firefox to 115.4.0esr, including bug fixes, stability improvements and important security updates. We also backported the Android-specific security updates from Firefox 119.

LibreOffice 7.5.8 is here one and a half months after LibreOffice 7.5.7, which was an emergency, unscheduled update that addressed a security vulnerability in the WebP codec. LibreOffice 7.5.8 contains a total of 21 bug fixes, according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs, to make the LibreOffice 7.5 series more stable and reliable.

Dubbed Mantic Minotaur, Ubuntu 23.10 comes with a new kernel for better hardware support compared to Ubuntu 23.04, namely Linux kernel 6.5 versus Linux kernel 6.2, as well as a newer GNOME desktop, namely the latest GNOME 45 release versus GNOME 44, as well as a newer Mesa graphics stack for gamers.

Coming more than six months after Audacity 3.3, the Audacity 3.4 release is here to introduce three new features, starting with music workflows, allowing you to switch between hh:mm:ss time and Beats & Measures, as well as to time-stretch clips to align them to a song’s tempo.