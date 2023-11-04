Bonfire Night is No Celebration, It Became Just an Excuse to Blow Stuff Up (or Burn Stuff)
Animal lovers detest this
THE event or 'ritual' known as Bonfire Night is an annual tradition that harms a lot of animals, many of whom will be scared to death (literally, death). Their sense of hearing is not like ours and they don't understand the sound of stuff blowing up this week. It's alarming them.
The tradition is not rooted in religion but in history and nowadays it involves not bonfires but explosives like fireworks, which are also a health and safety hazard. It harms people's sleep, it can burns homes, and it kills animals (look up "Bonfire Night dog" or "Bonfire Night bunny" etc. as there's no lack of story material).
I've not celebrated [sic] Bonfire Night in nearly a decade and I won't miss it if or when it's gone. We can come up with better mores and customs. Count me out this year too; the main impact of this thing will be worse sleep. That's not good for anybody except the earplug industry. █