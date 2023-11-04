Nitrux 3.1 is here mostly as an updated installation media for those who want to install the distribution on a new computer or for existing users who want to reinstall it. As such, it only includes updated components like the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.9 desktop environment, accompanied by KDE Frameworks 5.111 and KDE Gear 23.08.2.

Coming more than six months after Audacity 3.3, the Audacity 3.4 release is here to introduce three new features, starting with music workflows, allowing you to switch between hh:mm:ss time and Beats & Measures, as well as to time-stretch clips to align them to a song’s tempo.

Dubbed Mantic Minotaur, Ubuntu 23.10 comes with a new kernel for better hardware support compared to Ubuntu 23.04, namely Linux kernel 6.5 versus Linux kernel 6.2, as well as a newer GNOME desktop, namely the latest GNOME 45 release versus GNOME 44, as well as a newer Mesa graphics stack for gamers.

LibreOffice 7.5.8 is here one and a half months after LibreOffice 7.5.7, which was an emergency, unscheduled update that addressed a security vulnerability in the WebP codec. LibreOffice 7.5.8 contains a total of 21 bug fixes, according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs, to make the LibreOffice 7.5 series more stable and reliable.

Today, we’re excited to announce a new phase for Mutually Agreed Norms for Routing Security (MANRS). The Internet Society has partnered with the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), an international nonprofit specializing in addressing cybersecurity challenges at scale by mobilizing stakeholders toward collective action. As part of this partnership, the GCA will take on the functions of the MANRS secretariat and operations, while the Internet Society will maintain significant funding, advocacy, and training functions over the next five years.

Bonfire Night is No Celebration, It Became Just an Excuse to Blow Stuff Up (or Burn Stuff)

Nov 04, 2023



Animal lovers detest this

THE event or 'ritual' known as Bonfire Night is an annual tradition that harms a lot of animals, many of whom will be scared to death (literally, death). Their sense of hearing is not like ours and they don't understand the sound of stuff blowing up this week. It's alarming them.

The tradition is not rooted in religion but in history and nowadays it involves not bonfires but explosives like fireworks, which are also a health and safety hazard. It harms people's sleep, it can burns homes, and it kills animals (look up "Bonfire Night dog" or "Bonfire Night bunny" etc. as there's no lack of story material).

I've not celebrated [sic] Bonfire Night in nearly a decade and I won't miss it if or when it's gone. We can come up with better mores and customs. Count me out this year too; the main impact of this thing will be worse sleep. That's not good for anybody except the earplug industry. █