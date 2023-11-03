$150 BeagleV-Fire SBC features Microchip PolarFire RISC-V SoC FPGA, support BeagleBone capes
BeagleV-Fire is a new single board computer powered by Microchip PolarFire MPFS025T penta-core RISC-V SoC FPGA that follows the BeagleBone Black form factor for compatibility with BeagleBone capes expansion boards.
Microchip PolarFire RISC-V SoC FPGA was one of the first Linux-compatible RISC-V SoCs and was found in pricey boards such as the Icicle and TySOM-M-MPFS250 development boards. I also got an Icicle board for review, and while getting started with the Yocto Linux BSP was OK, I really struggled with the FPGA part including just installing Libero SoC in Ubuntu and going through the license, and even I gave up trying to run a bitstream sample on the board due to a lack of time. The BeagleV-Fire makes it much cheaper to try out the PolarFire and hopefully makes it easier to get started with both Linux and the FPGA fabric through easier-to-understand documentation and code samples.
Linux Gizmos:
New BeagleV Single Board Computer adopts Microchip’s PolarFire SoC
BeagleBoard.org has announced the release of BeagleV-Fire which integrates the robust capabilities of Microchip’s PolarFire MPFS025T FCVG484E, a 5x core RISC-V System on Chip (SoC) with FPGA fabric. This SBC is designed to cater diverse applications such as robotics, IoT, artificial intelligence and more.
Unlike the BeagleV-Ahead covered in July 2023, the new Microchip-based SBC has the following core specifications...