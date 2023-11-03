Software: KDE Software for GNU/Linux, MBR and GPT, More
41 Best KDE Software for GNU/Linux Desktop Users in 2023
KDE is a global community that develops free, open-source, software.
FOSSLinux ☛ The classic MBR vs. the modern GPT in the GNU/Linux world
Partitioning drives in GNU/Linux brings the choice between MBR and GPT. Unravel the distinctions, merits, and ideal scenarios for each to make an informed decision.
Medevel ☛ Container Orchestration with Kubernetes: Orchestrating Application Deployment in DevOps
DevOps automation has emerged as a key component of modern software development. By integrating infrastructure, CI/CD, and application deployment into one platform, DevOps automation allows for seamless management of applications across their lifecycle.
Medevel ☛ Authelia is an open-source Two-factor Authentication System with single sign-on (SSO)
Authelia is a highly regarded open-source authentication and authorization server. It offers an advanced level of security, providing two-factor authentication, which is a method of confirming users' claimed identities by using a combination of two different factors.
This ensures that your data and applications are only accessible to the intended
Medevel ☛ Notify Is a Free and Open-source Offline Push Message Sender
Notify is a free and open-source offline push message sender that can send web push notifications via webhooks. It supports any device that supports web push, offers easy installation with Docker, bare metal, or Deno Deploy, and allows customization of notifications.
* You have the ability to send push messages
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #23.44: Kernel 6.6, Midori Reborn, Gaming Distros, Arch Install and More
This edition of FOSS Weekly brings the news of kernel 6.6, a demo of the easiest arch installation, among other things.
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.4 Release Candidate 3
WordPress 6.4 RC3 is ready for download and testing. Reaching this phase of the release cycle is an important milestone. Check out what's new and how you can help.