LWN ☛ Toward safer GNU C Library tunable handling
When considering the interface provided by the GNU C Library (glibc), thoughts naturally turn to the programming interface as specified by POSIX, along with numerous extensions added over the years. But glibc also provides a "tunables" interface to control how the library operates; rather than being managed by a C API, tunables are set with the GLIBC_TUNABLES environment variable. Glibc tunables have been a part of a few security problems involving setuid binaries, most recently the "Looney Tunables" bug disclosed at the beginning of October. The glibc developers are now considering significant changes to tunable handling in the hope of avoiding such problems in the future.
Julia Evans ☛ Confusing git terminology
Hello! I’m slowly working on explaining git. One of my biggest problems is that after almost 15 years of using git, I’ve become very used to git’s idiosyncracies and it’s easy for me to forget what’s confusing about it.
LWN ☛ Evans: Confusing git terminology
Julia Evans has posted a list of confusing Git terms and behavior along with explanations of what is actually going on.
Joachim Breitner: Joining the Lean FRO
Tomorrow is going to be a new first day in a new job for me: I am joining the Lean FRO, and I’m excited.
What is Lean?
Lean is the new kid on the block of theorem provers.
It’s a pure functional programming language (like Haskell, with and on which I have worked a lot), but it’s dependently typed (which Haskell may be evolving to be as well, but rather slowly and carefully). It has a refreshing syntax, built on top of a rather good (I have been told, not an expert here) macro system.
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 519
