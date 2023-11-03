Kernel: mseal(), memory tiering, and LWN.net is looking to hire a full-time writer/editor
-
LWN ☛ mseal() and what comes after
Jeff Xu recently proposed the addition of a new system call, named mseal(), that would allow applications to prevent modifications to selected memory mappings. It would enable the hardening of user-space applications against certain types of attacks; some other operating systems have this type of feature already. There is support for adding this type of mechanism to the Linux kernel as well, but it has become clear that mseal() will not land in the mainline in anything resembling its current form. Instead, it has become an example of how not to do kernel development at a number of levels.
-
LWN ☛ Weighted interleaving for memory tiering
The kernel has, for many years, had the ability to control how memory allocation is performed in systems with multiple NUMA nodes. More recently, NUMA nodes have also been pressed into service to represent different classes of memory; those nodes are now organized into tiers according to their performance characteristics. While memory-allocation policies can control the placement of pages at the NUMA-node level, the kernel provides no way to connect those policies with memory tiers. This patch series from Gregory Price aims to change this situation by allowing allocations to be placed across tiers in a weighted manner.
The days when computers simply had "memory" have passed. Systems now can contain numerous types of memory with wildly different performance profiles. Persistent memory can be available in large quantities, but it is relatively slow. CXL memory may be faster, though still not as fast as normal DRAM, and it can come and go during the life of the system. High-bandwidth memory can be faster than normal DRAM. Devices, too, can make their own memory available on the system's memory bus. Each memory provider is represented in the system as one or more CPU-less NUMA nodes.
-
LWN ☛ Help wanted at LWN
LWN.net is looking to hire a full-time writer/editor to help us keep the news flowing and to expand our content in areas of interest to our readers. We are certain that the person we need is out there somewhere, and are counting on help from LWN readers to find them. Read on for details on who we are looking for and how we see them fitting in here.
LWN has always set an ambitious goal for itself: making what is happening in the Linux and free-software-development communities clear and understandable to those who are a part of it in any way — or who would like to be. It is a far bigger job than even a larger LWN could do, but we do the best that we can. To do better, we need more people with the energy and desire to pick up part of the load. Fortunately, we are in a position where we can bring in such a person full time.