Kernel: mseal(), memory tiering, and LWN.net is looking to hire a full-time writer/editor

The kernel has, for many years, had the ability to control how memory allocation is performed in systems with multiple NUMA nodes. More recently, NUMA nodes have also been pressed into service to represent different classes of memory; those nodes are now organized into tiers according to their performance characteristics. While memory-allocation policies can control the placement of pages at the NUMA-node level, the kernel provides no way to connect those policies with memory tiers. This patch series from Gregory Price aims to change this situation by allowing allocations to be placed across tiers in a weighted manner.

The days when computers simply had "memory" have passed. Systems now can contain numerous types of memory with wildly different performance profiles. Persistent memory can be available in large quantities, but it is relatively slow. CXL memory may be faster, though still not as fast as normal DRAM, and it can come and go during the life of the system. High-bandwidth memory can be faster than normal DRAM. Devices, too, can make their own memory available on the system's memory bus. Each memory provider is represented in the system as one or more CPU-less NUMA nodes.