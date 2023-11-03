It’s Final: Fedora 40 to Offer Plasma 6, Drops X11 Entirely
Fedora is a distribution that has always stayed on the cutting edge of innovation, but this time, it will surprise even its most die-hard supporters.
As we reported back in September, there is a proposal about the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 to be included in the Fedora 40, which is expected to be released around the end of April 2024.
So far, nothing surprising, given that the Plasma 6 release date is set for February 28, 2024. The new major version of the desktop environment promises to bring many changes and improvements, becoming a milestone in its future evolution.