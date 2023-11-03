Home Assistant 2023.11 Release and a Review

Home Assistant 2023.11! 🎃

It seems like I forgot to come up with a release title for this release and left a placeholder in the title. If I only could have it on a to-do list somewhere… 🤔

Before we dive into this pretty massive release, I want to quickly look back at two amazing things that happened in the past month.

First, we presented chapter 4 of the Year of the Voice, which introduced the new wake word feature in Home Assistant. This really brings the voice assistant experience to the next level, and we are super excited about it! Like have you seen the R5-based voice assistant droid? 😍