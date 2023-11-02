November 2023 Figures Show GNU/Linux Surging Worldwide (8% of Desktops and Laptops, According to statCounter)
THE new month has begun and statCounter has also begun releasing some early, preliminary data, as it typically does 2-3 days into the new month.
When it comes to operating systems [1, 2], as per the underlying data (in OpenDocument Format), GNU/Linux including ChromeOS reached an all-time high of 8% on "the desktop" (not counting Android or anything like that). It's definitely growing in India this month (almost 15% in the world's most populous country). See images below (including combined chart for GNU/Linux+ChromeOS). █