Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.1 Brings Revamped Upgrade Utility, Latest KDE Software
Nitrux 3.1 is here mostly as an updated installation media for those who want to install the distribution on a new computer or for existing users who want to reinstall it. As such, it only includes updated components like the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.9 desktop environment, accompanied by KDE Frameworks 5.111 and KDE Gear 23.08.2.
Since this is a new install media, it obviously brings updated drivers, such as those for Amlogic Bluetooth chipsets, Intel Wireless Wi-Fi Link adapters, USB-DUX boards, and various Qualcomm devices, the latest NVIDIA 545.29.02 and AMDVLK 2023.Q4.1 graphics drivers, Mesa 23.2.1 graphics stack, and the latest AMD microcode update for AMD processors.