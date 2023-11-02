Daily Bulletins Now in All Sites
THE so-called Daily Bulletins have been ported over from the sister site to here, as mentioned in this video just moments ago. This is the first week that we have bulletins for this site after nearly 2 decades. Here is today's bulletin for yesterday and here is how to read it from the command line:
wget -q -O- https://news.tuxmachines.org/txt-archives/tuxmachines-2023-11-01.txt | less
We're going to say a lot more about it in the future, but today it is "official". It can go on and on every day for the coming decade. It's an accessibility and usability enhancement that can help curation and expansion to more protocols (over time). █