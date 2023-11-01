today's leftovers

One of the biggest challenges for any software is to determine how changes impact user experience in the real world. Whether it’s the processing speed of video editing software or the smoothness of a browsing experience, there’s only so much you can tell from testing in a controlled lab environment. While local experiments can provide plenty of metrics, improvements to those metrics may not translate to a better user experience.

This can be especially challenging with complex client software running third-party code like Firefox, and it’s a big reason why we’ve undertaken the Speedometer 3 effort alongside other web browsers. Our goal is to build performance tests that simulate real-world user experiences so that browsers have better tools to drive improvements for real users on real webpages. While it’s easy to see that benchmarks have improved in Firefox throughout the year as a result of this work, what we really care about is how much those wins are being felt by our users.