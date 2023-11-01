today's leftovers
Arduino ☛ Bringing tongue stimulation into the VR experience with TactTongue
When it comes to virtual reality, the visual technology is quite good and can convince our brains that we’re inside a digital 3D environment. Audio is also decent, thanks to established interaural 3D audio techniques. But current consumer VR setups fail to adequately incorporate our other senses and that failure breaks the immersive illusion.
How to Get Started with Python Development on Ubuntu
This guide covers the step-by-step installation of Python, pip, virtual environments, and Jupyter Notebooks on Ubuntu, providing the essential tools to start building AI applications with Python
QtGamepad ported to Qt 6
For a project of mine I need gamepad support. In the past, I’ve happily used QtGamepad, but that has not been ported to Qt 6. It’s not dead, but Andy (QtGamepad’s maintainer) wants to do some re-architecting for a Qt 6 release.
Mozilla ☛ Hacks.Mozilla.Org: Down and to the Right: Firefox Got Faster for Real Users in 2023
One of the biggest challenges for any software is to determine how changes impact user experience in the real world. Whether it’s the processing speed of video editing software or the smoothness of a browsing experience, there’s only so much you can tell from testing in a controlled lab environment. While local experiments can provide plenty of metrics, improvements to those metrics may not translate to a better user experience.
This can be especially challenging with complex client software running third-party code like Firefox, and it’s a big reason why we’ve undertaken the Speedometer 3 effort alongside other web browsers. Our goal is to build performance tests that simulate real-world user experiences so that browsers have better tools to drive improvements for real users on real webpages. While it’s easy to see that benchmarks have improved in Firefox throughout the year as a result of this work, what we really care about is how much those wins are being felt by our users.