today's howtos
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pi-hole on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Pi-hole on Fedora 38. Network management and security have become paramount in our digital age.
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Draw.io on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Draw.io is a versatile and user-friendly solution for anyone creating various diagrams, including flowcharts and UML drawings. This free, open-source, cross-platform drawing software caters to personal and professional needs, ensuring a seamless diagram creation experience.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Code::Blocks on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
To install Code::Blocks on Fedora Linux, you can leverage the power of this highly extensible, free, and open-source Integrated Development Environment (IDE), perfect for C, C++, and Fortran programming languages. Code::Blocks stands out with its extensive support for various compilers, parallel builds, and multi-target projects, alongside a seamless interface with GNU GDB.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Surveillance Giant Google Web Designer on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Google Web Designer is a versatile tool for creating engaging, interactive HTML5-based designs and motion graphics. It is an indispensable asset for developers and designers aiming to produce high-quality web content.
-
-
Net2 ☛ How to Install Visual Studio Code on Ubuntu 22.04 [Ed: Visual Studio Code is proprietary spyware of Microsoft, which uses it abusively and attacks GNU/Linux. Do not install this, try KATE instead. It's not idealogical to reject malware but totally pragmatic with foresight.]
In the world of software development, having the right tools at your disposal is essential for efficiency and productivity. Visual Studio Code, is a versatile and popular code editor developed by Microsoft. It is renowned for its flexibility, ease of customization, and cross-platform compatibility.
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Assign Multiple IP Addresses To A Single Network Interface Card In Linux
Assigning multiple IP addresses to a single device or network interface can serve various...
-
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install Docker on GNU/Linux Mint 21 Step-by-Step
In this blog post, we will show you how to install docker on GNU/Linux Mint 21 system step-by-step. Docker is an open-source tool that allows developers and system administrators to package their applications along with all dependencies inside a docker image. >
-
ZDNet ☛ How to start, stop, and restart a service on any systemd-powered GNU/Linux distribution
You may never have to stop, start, or restart a service on Linux, but on the off chance you do, there's a very handy command line tool that makes the process very easy.
-
How to: Reduce VLC Subtitle Font Size (Using the 2 Method)
In today’s stressful world, we all love binge-watching the latest TV shows, anime, and movies, but the most irritating thing is when the content you are watching turns out to be in a different language than your native language.
-
Setup Cockpit Web Console on openSUSE 15.5 Leap
Setup Cockpit Web Console on openSUSE 15.5 Leap requires activation an additional repo mentioned first in the post, which by some reasons wasn't activated during standard installation by default .
-
DebugPoint ☛ Fix Poweroff Command Not Found Error in Debian
Learn how to fix the poweroff command not found in Debian GNU/Linux with additional steps and tricks to cover shutdown and reboot.