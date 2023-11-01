Voyager 23.10 might be my favorite take on the GNOME desktop to date
I've been a fan of the GNOME desktop for a very long time. I was around when the first beta arrived and I've been using it on and off ever since. To that end, I've witnessed and used just about every take on that desktop to have ever been released.
For those who aren't as familiar with Linux, one of the greatest things about the open-source desktop operating system is the ability to change it. If there's something you don't like about it, change it.
To that end, a lot of developers have taken it upon themselves to give the GNOME desktop a few tweaks and twists in an attempt to make it unique. Of course, the limits to what you can do with a desktop have their boundaries, but that hasn't stopped people from delivering a unique take on the desktop.
And that's where Voyager comes into play. With a desktop that's equal parts MacOS and GNOME, and with a dash of either Budgie or Pantheon, the developers have created a desktop that makes using Linux fun and easy.